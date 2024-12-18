Mass Protests in Serbia: Tens of Thousands Demand Accountability After Novi Sad Tragedy

Tens of thousands of Serbians gathered in central Belgrade on Sunday to protest against President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). The demonstrations come in the wake of a train station roof collapse in Novi Sad last month that left 15 people dead, an event protesters attribute to corruption and substandard construction tied to government negligence.

The Novi Sad tragedy occurred on November 1 when the recently renovated roof of the train station collapsed, killing 14 people instantly and injuring three others, one of whom later succumbed to their injuries. The roof had been refurbished twice in recent years, with Chinese state companies involved in the projects. Protesters blame the incident on widespread corruption and nepotism within the government.

The government has denied these accusations, with Vučić stating that those responsible would be held accountable. Thirteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including a government minister. However, the minister’s subsequent release has fueled skepticism about the transparency of the investigation.

Sunday’s demonstration was student-led, as has been the case with protests in previous weeks. Students from state universities in Belgrade, Kragujevac, and Niš have been demanding the release of documents related to the station’s renovation and the prosecution of officials implicated in the disaster. They have also staged daily 15-minute traffic blockades in front of their faculties to honor the victims.

In Belgrade, the protest began with 15 minutes of silence to commemorate those who died, followed by a "noise" demonstration where participants used whistles and other loud devices. Some attendees held banners reading "You have blood on your hands" and chanted "Vučić, thief!" The rally, held at Slavija Square, is considered one of the largest demonstrations in recent years challenging Vučić’s administration.

In response to the protests, the government has taken measures such as extending school winter holidays and offering subsidies for young people, steps seen as attempts to pacify public anger. Vučić initially dismissed the protests but acknowledged the scale of Sunday’s gathering, stating he was open to hearing the demonstrators’ demands.

The ongoing protests have also drawn support from various groups, including farmers’ unions, educators, and actors. Participants have voiced broader frustrations, calling for an end to corruption, nepotism, and government mismanagement that they claim have plagued Serbia since Vučić’s party came to power in 2012.

