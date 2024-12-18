Bulgaria's Tourism Minister: Winter Resorts Rely on Foreign Workers Amid Labor Shortages

Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev stated that addressing the personnel shortage in Bulgaria's winter resorts will not be possible without employing workers from abroad. Speaking on BNT, Miloshev also highlighted the parking challenges in Pamporovo, which are not only an inconvenience for visitors but also hinder emergency vehicle access. The issue stems from restrictions tied to the resort's general development plan, which will soon be reviewed by an inter-institutional working committee.

Miloshev explained that while funding and a conceptual project are in place, the project cannot proceed due to the land's designation as part of the forest fund. This legal status prevents construction despite the availability of resources. "A tourist cannot arrive at a winter resort and find nowhere to park. This impacts the ecology as well. Cars congesting a winter resort detract from its beauty and the experience of enjoying the snow and mountain serenity," the minister remarked.

Despite these logistical challenges, Miloshev expressed optimism for the winter season, pointing to favorable weather conditions. According to local residents, this year has seen an unusually high amount of snowfall for this time of year—reportedly the most in the past decade—creating excellent conditions for winter sports and tourism.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

