Bulgaria's Tourism Minister: Winter Resorts Rely on Foreign Workers Amid Labor Shortages

Bulgaria and Greece See Reciprocal Holiday Tourism Surge This Season
Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year
Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev stated that addressing the personnel shortage in Bulgaria's winter resorts will not be possible without employing workers from abroad. Speaking on BNT, Miloshev also highlighted the parking challenges in Pamporovo, which are not only an inconvenience for visitors but also hinder emergency vehicle access. The issue stems from restrictions tied to the resort's general development plan, which will soon be reviewed by an inter-institutional working committee.
Miloshev explained that while funding and a conceptual project are in place, the project cannot proceed due to the land's designation as part of the forest fund. This legal status prevents construction despite the availability of resources. "A tourist cannot arrive at a winter resort and find nowhere to park. This impacts the ecology as well. Cars congesting a winter resort detract from its beauty and the experience of enjoying the snow and mountain serenity," the minister remarked.
Despite these logistical challenges, Miloshev expressed optimism for the winter season, pointing to favorable weather conditions. According to local residents, this year has seen an unusually high amount of snowfall for this time of year—reportedly the most in the past decade—creating excellent conditions for winter sports and tourism.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Renovation work has commenced at the "Kulata" border checkpoint in preparation for Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the Schengen area on January
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reducing US visa refusals for Bulgarian citizens
The Borovets ski area is set to open for the winter season on Saturday, December 21, according to Vasilia Konstantinova
Plovdiv has been ranked third among the top Christmas destinations in Europe for 2024 by Forbes
Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year
In 2025, digital transformation is set to become a crucial factor in the success of businesses across the tourism, hospitality, and entertainment industries in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023