Dog of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay Found, Search Intensifies
The dog belonging to 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora since December 17, has been located, confirmed village mayor Stancho Stefanov to the Bulgarian National Radio.
The animal was spotted by a resident of the village near the outskirts, approximately 200-300 meters from Nikolay’s home. The mayor, who was nearby at the time, quickly responded and secured the dog. The child’s parents confirmed the dog was theirs, noting it showed clear signs of recognition and joy upon seeing them. Despite efforts to follow the dog in hopes it would lead them to Nikolay, the search yielded no results. The dog led rescuers and Nikolay’s mother around the area, eventually reaching a riverbank before stopping.
The dog, found hungry and stressed, was discovered on a chain close to Nikolay's home. Rescuers continued searching into the night, exploring the fields and surrounding areas with search dogs but without success.
Nikolay, who has Down syndrome and epilepsy, has been missing for seven days. Search efforts have been intensified, with an operational headquarters coordinating activities. Sniffer dogs have been deployed, focusing on areas Nikolay was known to frequent. His mother mentioned the dam as one of his favorite spots, with the dog guiding her toward the location during the search.
The village mayor noted the peaceful nature of the area, stating there have been no crimes reported in years and dismissing the likelihood of local involvement in Nikolay’s disappearance. The search for the boy continues.
