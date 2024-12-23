Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

Monday will bring predominantly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds. Rain showers are forecast to develop in the afternoon over Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central and Southern Bulgaria by evening. Snowfall is expected in the Forebalkan region and the higher western plains, with rain transitioning to snow in Western Bulgaria later in the evening. Daytime temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, with Sofia reaching a high of around 3°C.

Along the coast, the weather will remain cloudy but dry, with moderate to strong winds from the south-southeast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging between 7°C and 10°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be windy, snowy, and overcast. South-southwesterly winds will blow at moderate to strong intensities. The temperature at 1,200 meters will reach 3°C, while at 2,000 meters it will drop to minus 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)