Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:19
Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23 @Pexels

Monday will bring predominantly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds. Rain showers are forecast to develop in the afternoon over Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central and Southern Bulgaria by evening. Snowfall is expected in the Forebalkan region and the higher western plains, with rain transitioning to snow in Western Bulgaria later in the evening. Daytime temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, with Sofia reaching a high of around 3°C.

Along the coast, the weather will remain cloudy but dry, with moderate to strong winds from the south-southeast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging between 7°C and 10°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be windy, snowy, and overcast. South-southwesterly winds will blow at moderate to strong intensities. The temperature at 1,200 meters will reach 3°C, while at 2,000 meters it will drop to minus 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Lukoil Refinery Sale: Hungarian MOL Emerges as EU’s Key Contender Amid Controversy

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has officially expressed interest in acquiring Lukoil's refinery in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | December 23, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Manufacturing and Healthcare Lead in Job Vacancies Across Bulgaria

By the close of the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicates that there were approximately 17,600 job vacancies across Bulgaria

Business | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Border Upgrades Underway Ahead of Bulgaria’s Schengen Entry

Renovation work has commenced at the "Kulata" border checkpoint in preparation for Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the Schengen area on January

Business » Tourism | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:12

Bulgaria Works Towards Visa-Free US Travel with Lower Refusal Rates

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reducing US visa refusals for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:42

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 15:57

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Power Outages and Snow Challenges Hit Smolyan and Sofia

Twelve villages in the Smolyan region remain without electricity due to heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 20

The weather on December 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:01

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18

The weather in Bulgaria on December 18 will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:24

Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 22:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria