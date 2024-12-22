Border Upgrades Underway Ahead of Bulgaria’s Schengen Entry
Renovation work has commenced at the "Kulata" border checkpoint in preparation for Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the Schengen area on January 1. The upgrades aim to enhance traffic flow by creating two lanes in each direction leading up to the checkpoint.
The expansion includes a 200-meter stretch on both sides of the checkpoint. However, the changes will result in only one additional lane in the direction of Bulgaria, as there were already two lanes for vehicles heading toward Greece. The widening project is being carried out without demolishing any commercial structures, utilizing sidewalks and green spaces instead.
Further enhancements are planned beyond this immediate area. After the checkpoint, in the direction of Bulgaria, there remains a roughly two-kilometer section before the highway that currently has only one lane. Work is underway to construct two lanes along this stretch. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) initiated a public procurement process for this expansion two months ago.
The renovation is scheduled for completion by December 31 to ensure smoother traffic flow for vehicles following Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Until then, traffic near the checkpoint is being managed by staff from the Regional Road Administration. Drivers are advised to exercise increased caution while traveling through the area.
