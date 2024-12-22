Border Upgrades Underway Ahead of Bulgaria’s Schengen Entry

Business » TOURISM | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Border Upgrades Underway Ahead of Bulgaria’s Schengen Entry @BGNES

Renovation work has commenced at the "Kulata" border checkpoint in preparation for Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the Schengen area on January 1. The upgrades aim to enhance traffic flow by creating two lanes in each direction leading up to the checkpoint.

The expansion includes a 200-meter stretch on both sides of the checkpoint. However, the changes will result in only one additional lane in the direction of Bulgaria, as there were already two lanes for vehicles heading toward Greece. The widening project is being carried out without demolishing any commercial structures, utilizing sidewalks and green spaces instead.

Further enhancements are planned beyond this immediate area. After the checkpoint, in the direction of Bulgaria, there remains a roughly two-kilometer section before the highway that currently has only one lane. Work is underway to construct two lanes along this stretch. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) initiated a public procurement process for this expansion two months ago.

The renovation is scheduled for completion by December 31 to ensure smoother traffic flow for vehicles following Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Until then, traffic near the checkpoint is being managed by staff from the Regional Road Administration. Drivers are advised to exercise increased caution while traveling through the area.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Kulata, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

|

Bulgaria Works Towards Visa-Free US Travel with Lower Refusal Rates

|

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

|

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

|

Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

|

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Works Towards Visa-Free US Travel with Lower Refusal Rates

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reducing US visa refusals for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:42

Borovets Resort Gears Up for Busy Winter Season

The Borovets ski area is set to open for the winter season on Saturday, December 21, according to Vasilia Konstantinova

Business » Tourism | December 20, 2024, Friday // 10:05

Plovdiv Ranked Third Among Europe's Best Christmas Destinations for 2024

Plovdiv has been ranked third among the top Christmas destinations in Europe for 2024 by Forbes

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

Bulgaria and Greece See Reciprocal Holiday Tourism Surge This Season

Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43

The Future of Tourism: How Technology Will Define Bulgaria’s Travel Industry in 2025

In 2025, digital transformation is set to become a crucial factor in the success of businesses across the tourism, hospitality, and entertainment industries in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:02

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 07:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria