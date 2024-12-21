Helicopter Joins Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Near Zagora

A helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for six days from the village of Konare, near Stara Zagora. The helicopter is flying over areas where the boy is believed to possibly be, as search efforts intensify.

Authorities, including police, gendarmerie, firefighters, forest officials, and volunteers, are focusing their efforts on the northwest of Nikolay’s home, as video cameras in other directions have not recorded any sign of movement. Despite the challenging conditions, the police cordon in the area remains tight, as officials continue to hope that something may have been overlooked in previous searches.

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov reassured the public, stating that the search will continue without pause, regardless of weather conditions. "We have not received any positive information about the child, but we remain committed to the search," Ilkov said. "Today, we will review everything done so far and adjust our approach accordingly. We will not stop looking for the child."

In addition to the official search teams, local hunters have joined the effort, scouring shelters in the nearby forested areas where the child might have sought refuge.

Source: Bulgarian national Television (BNT)