Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to intensify efforts to expand military-patriotic education programmes for youth in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories, a move analysts view as preparation for long-term conflict in Ukraine and potential future clashes with Western nations. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin is leveraging initiatives like military sports camps and historical excursions to foster a militarised and ideologically loyal generation.

The ISW highlights the Kremlin’s “Roads of Victory” programme, which promotes patriotic sentiment by offering free trips to sites of military and historical significance. Putin has also instructed the government to expand the network of "military-sports camps" and establish a platform for youth-targeted military-patriotic education. Furthermore, one children’s health camp is set to transition to year-round operations. These steps align with Putin’s declaration of 2025 as the "Year of the Defender of the Fatherland," signalling a heightened focus on veterans and militarisation.

Efforts to militarise youth extend beyond Russia. The Kremlin has reportedly utilised programmes like Avangard military sports camps to indoctrinate Ukrainian youth in occupied territories, instilling Russian cultural and historical narratives. Other organisations, such as Yunarmiya and the Movement of the First, are also poised for expansion as part of a broader strategy to elevate the prestige of military service within Russian society.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues to intensify. Ukrainian air defences intercepted 52 out of 103 drones launched by Russian forces overnight between 21-22 December, while 44 decoy UAVs disappeared from radar. The attack, originating from multiple locations including Bryansk and occupied Berdiansk, also involved an Iskander-M missile fired from Crimea. Damage was reported in several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, and Kherson, though no casualties have been recorded.

In Russia, explosions were reported in Oryol Oblast during the same night, with a drone strike targeting an oil depot in the village of Stalnoi Kon. The attack caused a fire, according to the region's governor, Andrei Klychkov. Similar incidents have occurred in recent weeks, including a reported explosion at an oil depot in Oryol earlier in December.

Additionally, cyberattacks have emerged as another facet of the conflict. Ukrainian Justice Ministry officials revealed that Russian hackers recently deleted data from one of Ukraine's most restricted registers, the State Register of Civil Status Records. While backups ensure data recovery, the attack highlights a shift in Russian cyber tactics from theft to destruction, according to former Justice Minister Denys Maliuska.

As the conflict rages on, the Kremlin’s militarisation efforts appear designed to sustain its long-term objectives in Ukraine while preparing for broader confrontations with Western nations.

