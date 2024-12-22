Sofia's 'Christmas Bus' Returns for Festive Rides Through the City Center

Society | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:07
Bulgaria: Sofia's 'Christmas Bus' Returns for Festive Rides Through the City Center

From December 22 to 29, a festive "Christmas Bus" service will run through the heart of Sofia, offering a free ride to residents and visitors. The service will operate between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM on these days, with its route starting and ending at the "St. Al. Nevski Square" stop, located next to the National Gallery "Square 500." The bus will stop at 25 other locations around central Sofia, with the entire tour lasting approximately an hour.

The route covers key city landmarks, including the "Odeon" cinema, National Palace of Culture, Russian Monument, Lion's Bridge, Sofia University, Eagle's Bridge, "Five Corners," Macedonia Square, Vazrazhdane Square, Sveta Nedelya Square, and Knyaz Alexander I Square. Passengers will be treated to the Christmas charm of the city, as the buses travel along some of the central boulevards.

This year, the festive bus service will be provided by three retro buses, each decorated for the season. The buses, including iconic "Ikarus" and "Mercedes" models, have been restored to their original condition. They are owned by "Stolichne Autotranslatov" EAD and the "Urban Transport and Infrastructure" Association, "Ikarus Tour Sofia."

The "Christmas Bus" returns for its second year and is organized with the support of the Sofia Municipality and the "Urban Mobility Center."

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, Christmas, sofia

Related Articles:

Power Outages and Snow Challenges Hit Smolyan and Sofia

|

No Nighttime Public Transport in Sofia on Christmas Eve; Special Services Planned for New Year

|

Christmas Market Tragedy: Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Germany

|

Bulgaria’s Parliament to Recess for Christmas Holidays Until January 5

|

Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Insurance Costs, Disrupt Traffic in Sofia

|

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Disrupts 26 Bus Routes, Traffic Resumes

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

Monday will bring predominantly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:19

Helicopter Joins Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Near Zagora

A helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for six days from the village of Konare

Society » Incidents | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:09

Power Outages and Snow Challenges Hit Smolyan and Sofia

Twelve villages in the Smolyan region remain without electricity due to heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Hope Dwindles as Search for Nikolay in Konare Continues Without Results

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has Down syndrome, has entered its fifth day without any significant developments

Society » Incidents | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 11:00

No Nighttime Public Transport in Sofia on Christmas Eve; Special Services Planned for New Year

On December 24, Sofia's public transport will operate according to the pre-holiday and holiday schedule

Society | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:45

One Dead, One Injured in Avalanche in Pirin Mountains

An avalanche in Pirin has tragically resulted in the death of one snowboarder and left another injured

Society » Incidents | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria