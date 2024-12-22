Sofia's 'Christmas Bus' Returns for Festive Rides Through the City Center

From December 22 to 29, a festive "Christmas Bus" service will run through the heart of Sofia, offering a free ride to residents and visitors. The service will operate between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM on these days, with its route starting and ending at the "St. Al. Nevski Square" stop, located next to the National Gallery "Square 500." The bus will stop at 25 other locations around central Sofia, with the entire tour lasting approximately an hour.

The route covers key city landmarks, including the "Odeon" cinema, National Palace of Culture, Russian Monument, Lion's Bridge, Sofia University, Eagle's Bridge, "Five Corners," Macedonia Square, Vazrazhdane Square, Sveta Nedelya Square, and Knyaz Alexander I Square. Passengers will be treated to the Christmas charm of the city, as the buses travel along some of the central boulevards.

This year, the festive bus service will be provided by three retro buses, each decorated for the season. The buses, including iconic "Ikarus" and "Mercedes" models, have been restored to their original condition. They are owned by "Stolichne Autotranslatov" EAD and the "Urban Transport and Infrastructure" Association, "Ikarus Tour Sofia."

The "Christmas Bus" returns for its second year and is organized with the support of the Sofia Municipality and the "Urban Mobility Center."