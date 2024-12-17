Albania to Ban TikTok for One Year Starting in 2025

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that TikTok will be banned in Albania for at least a year, starting in early 2025. This decision follows a tragic incident in which a 14-year-old student was killed and another injured in a fight near a school in Tirana. The confrontation that led to the incident reportedly began on social media, reigniting debates about the influence of platforms like TikTok on young people.

The ban was discussed during a meeting in Tirana with teachers, parents, and psychologists, where Rama referred to TikTok as "the neighborhood bandit." He emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the negative effects of social media, stating, "We will drive this bandit out of our neighborhood for a year."

The killing has spurred a nationwide conversation among parents, educators, and psychologists about the role of social media in shaping youth behavior. Concerns have grown about the platform's potential to contribute to conflicts and its broader impact on mental health and social interactions among teenagers.

TikTok’s ban reflects the government’s attempt to mitigate these risks and prioritize the safety and well-being of Albanian children. This measure has been met with mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a necessary step to curb harmful influences, while others see it as a significant limitation of access to a popular social media platform.

Source: AFP

