Manufacturing and Healthcare Lead in Job Vacancies Across Bulgaria

By the close of the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicates that there were approximately 17,600 job vacancies across Bulgaria. This marks a decrease of nearly 1,000 positions compared to the end of the second quarter.

Recently, the Employment Agency highlighted that the most in-demand roles include caretakers, machine operators, sales staff, and skilled workers in various industrial sectors.

NSI data reveals that the manufacturing industry accounted for the highest number of job vacancies, with around 2,600 open positions. Healthcare and social work followed closely with over 2,400 vacancies. In contrast, the real estate sector reported just 70 openings, and the extractive industry recorded 137 vacancies, making them the sectors with the fewest opportunities.

Bulgaria’s total workforce is estimated at nearly 2,270,000 people, with the manufacturing sector employing the most at over 430,000 individuals. The extractive industry, however, employs fewer than 18,000 people, reflecting its relatively smaller workforce.

The decline in job openings at the end of the third quarter—over 20,000 fewer compared to the second quarter—is largely attributed to reduced vacancies in the hotel and restaurant industry, which saw significant contractions during this period.

Source: National Statistical Institute (NSI)