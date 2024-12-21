Bulgarian Woman Tied to Russian-Linked Espionage Network in Europe

An extensive investigation by the Austrian publication "Profil" has uncovered the involvement of another Bulgarian, residing in Vienna, in the London-based spy network linked to Bulgarians. The woman, who has lived in Austria for a decade, is accused of participating in surveillance activities targeting prominent Austrian politicians and journalists, including the editor of "Profil."

The 48-year-old Bulgarian is believed to have been part of a larger espionage network allegedly headed by Austrian citizen Jan Marsalek. This group reportedly carried out assignments for Russian intelligence services, focusing on data collection and surveillance operations. Their activities spanned several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Montenegro.

Austrian authorities have already conducted a search of the woman's apartment and interrogated her. While they claim to have substantial evidence to support their suspicions, she has been released after questioning.

Source: Profil