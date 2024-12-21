Bulgarian Woman Tied to Russian-Linked Espionage Network in Europe

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 16:24
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman Tied to Russian-Linked Espionage Network in Europe Vienna @Pixabay

An extensive investigation by the Austrian publication "Profil" has uncovered the involvement of another Bulgarian, residing in Vienna, in the London-based spy network linked to Bulgarians. The woman, who has lived in Austria for a decade, is accused of participating in surveillance activities targeting prominent Austrian politicians and journalists, including the editor of "Profil."

The 48-year-old Bulgarian is believed to have been part of a larger espionage network allegedly headed by Austrian citizen Jan Marsalek. This group reportedly carried out assignments for Russian intelligence services, focusing on data collection and surveillance operations. Their activities spanned several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Montenegro.

Austrian authorities have already conducted a search of the woman's apartment and interrogated her. While they claim to have substantial evidence to support their suspicions, she has been released after questioning.

Source: Profil

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vienna, Bulgarian, London, spy

Related Articles:

No Bulgarians Among Victims of Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg

World » EU | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 16:19

Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer

Society » Obituaries | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:44

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Bulgaria Faces 3 Billion Leva Shortfall in 2024 Budget Due to Unspent Recovery Funds

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance has decided to abandon the proposed tax on subsoil resources

Business » Finance | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:24

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance

Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name

Sports | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 15:57

Kornelia Ninova Launches New Party, Criticizes BSP Leadership

Former Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova has announced the founding of a national movement called "Unruly Bulgaria"

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 11:15

GERB and Democratic Bulgaria Collaborate on Draft Governance Agreement

GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) have agreed to collaborate on drafting a joint governance agreement.

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:41

Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has announced that Bulgaria will start the new year without an approved state budget

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

DPS - New Beginning Leads with Over 1 Million Leva in Election Campaign Spending in Bulgaria

The recent reports published by the National Audit Office reveal that the most expensive election campaign in the early parliamentary elections held on October 27 was conducted by "DPS - New Beginning"

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 15:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria