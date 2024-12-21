No Bulgarians Among Victims of Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The embassy remains in close contact with local authorities and continues to monitor developments closely. Bulgarian citizens in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the diplomatic mission or use the 24/7 emergency hotlines provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The incident, which left five people dead and over 200 injured, occurred when a car plowed through a crowded Christmas market. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Taleb A., was detained at the scene. Originally from Saudi Arabia, Taleb A. had lived in Germany since 2006 and worked as a psychiatrist in Bernburg. Investigators confirmed that he acted alone, but his exact motives remain under investigation.

Reports indicate that Taleb A. held strong anti-Islamic views. His social media presence featured criticism of Islam and German authorities, as well as support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. He described himself as a former Muslim and had publicly criticized what he viewed as Germany’s tolerance toward Islamists. In a 2019 interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he referred to himself as the “most aggressive critic of Islam in history.”

German Interior Minister Nancy Feser confirmed the suspect’s Islamophobic stance but noted that further investigation is needed to determine additional motives or connections. Prominent terrorism expert Peter Neumann expressed surprise at the profile of the perpetrator, describing it as unprecedented in his 25 years of experience.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Officials from the US, Italy, France, and the UK also expressed their shock and sorrow over the incident. A vigil is planned in Magdeburg to honor the victims.

The incident occurred just one day after the anniversary of a similar attack eight years ago when a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin. The timing has drawn comparisons between the two events, though authorities have not established any direct connection.

Chancellor Scholz and Interior Minister Feser visited the scene, with Feser emphasizing that all details of the attack are being thoroughly investigated. The German government is expected to take coordinated measures in response to the tragedy.

The driver’s car reportedly drove nearly 400 meters through the market before being stopped. Eyewitness accounts and social media posts are being reviewed to reconstruct the events leading to the attack. The devastating nature of the incident has left Germany in mourning, as it grapples with the complexities surrounding the attacker’s motivations and actions.

