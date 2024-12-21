US Withdraws $10M Reward for Syria’s New Leader Amid Diplomatic Talks

The United States has withdrawn a USD 10 million reward for the capture of Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Syria's newly appointed leader and head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. This decision follows significant talks held in Damascus earlier this month, marking the first visit by US officials to Syria since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The announcement was made by US diplomat Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, who met with al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, and other members of Syria’s transitional administration.

During the talks, Leaf emphasized that the US received positive signals from the Syrian officials, including assurances that HTS would work to prevent terrorist activities. As a result of these discussions, Leaf stated that the US would no longer pursue the Rewards for Justice program related to al-Sharaa. The decision signals a shift in US policy, especially considering that HTS was previously designated a terrorist group in 2018 due to its links to al-Qaeda. However, Leaf underscored the US's commitment to supporting a Syrian-led political process that is inclusive of all communities, including women and ethnic minorities.

While the US has not removed HTS's terrorist designation, this move is part of a broader diplomatic shift aimed at stabilizing Syria following the upheaval caused by the group's role in removing Assad from power. According to Al Jazeera, the discussions were framed not as a quid pro quo but as an opportunity to explore how the US and Syria could collaborate in the coming months to foster a more stable and secure country. In addition to the political talks, efforts to locate American journalist Austin Tice, missing since 2012, were also discussed, with HTS reportedly expressing willingness to help.

Simultaneously, the US continues its military operations in Syria, targeting remnants of ISIS. On 21 December, the US conducted an airstrike in Deir ez-Zor, killing a senior ISIS leader. Despite shifting diplomatic dynamics, the US military maintains a presence in Syria, with around 2,000 troops still stationed there. CENTCOM commander Erik Kurilla emphasized that the fight against ISIS remains a priority, highlighting the need to prevent the group from regaining strength or freeing detained operatives.

Leaf's visit to Syria represents a potential pivot in US foreign policy, balancing counterterrorism efforts with diplomatic engagement in a rapidly evolving political landscape. While the US is not lifting the terrorist designation for HTS, the diplomatic outreach aims to support Syria's transition and encourage a more secure and inclusive future.