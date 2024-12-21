US Withdraws $10M Reward for Syria’s New Leader Amid Diplomatic Talks

World | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 11:27
Bulgaria: US Withdraws $10M Reward for Syria’s New Leader Amid Diplomatic Talks

The United States has withdrawn a USD 10 million reward for the capture of Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Syria's newly appointed leader and head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. This decision follows significant talks held in Damascus earlier this month, marking the first visit by US officials to Syria since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The announcement was made by US diplomat Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, who met with al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, and other members of Syria’s transitional administration.

During the talks, Leaf emphasized that the US received positive signals from the Syrian officials, including assurances that HTS would work to prevent terrorist activities. As a result of these discussions, Leaf stated that the US would no longer pursue the Rewards for Justice program related to al-Sharaa. The decision signals a shift in US policy, especially considering that HTS was previously designated a terrorist group in 2018 due to its links to al-Qaeda. However, Leaf underscored the US's commitment to supporting a Syrian-led political process that is inclusive of all communities, including women and ethnic minorities.

While the US has not removed HTS's terrorist designation, this move is part of a broader diplomatic shift aimed at stabilizing Syria following the upheaval caused by the group's role in removing Assad from power. According to Al Jazeera, the discussions were framed not as a quid pro quo but as an opportunity to explore how the US and Syria could collaborate in the coming months to foster a more stable and secure country. In addition to the political talks, efforts to locate American journalist Austin Tice, missing since 2012, were also discussed, with HTS reportedly expressing willingness to help.

Simultaneously, the US continues its military operations in Syria, targeting remnants of ISIS. On 21 December, the US conducted an airstrike in Deir ez-Zor, killing a senior ISIS leader. Despite shifting diplomatic dynamics, the US military maintains a presence in Syria, with around 2,000 troops still stationed there. CENTCOM commander Erik Kurilla emphasized that the fight against ISIS remains a priority, highlighting the need to prevent the group from regaining strength or freeing detained operatives.

Leaf's visit to Syria represents a potential pivot in US foreign policy, balancing counterterrorism efforts with diplomatic engagement in a rapidly evolving political landscape. While the US is not lifting the terrorist designation for HTS, the diplomatic outreach aims to support Syria's transition and encourage a more secure and inclusive future.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Syria, julani, hts

Related Articles:

Trump’s Return: Aid to Ukraine and Pressure on NATO Defense Budgets

Donald Trump is expected to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine during his second term, while pushing for NATO allies to significantly increase their defense spending

World » Ukraine | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Works Towards Visa-Free US Travel with Lower Refusal Rates

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reducing US visa refusals for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Drone Strikes Reported in Russia’s Rostov Oblast as Ukraine Receives New Military and Financial Support

On the night of December 18-19, Russia's Rostov Oblast reportedly came under attack from drones, with seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly intercepted by Russian air defense systems

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy

The United States has emphasized that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is crucial to end the ongoing conflict

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:09

Israeli Jets Hit Key Military Bases in Syria, Triggering Explosion in Tartus

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes late Sunday on military sites in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus provinces

World | December 16, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Xi Jinping Likely to Skip Trump's Inauguration Despite Invitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, despite receiving an invitation

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 12:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

No Bulgarians Among Victims of Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg

World » EU | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 16:19

Drones Target Kazan's High-Rise Buildings Amid Ongoing Russian Assaults on Ukraine

On December 21, at least seven drones struck residential buildings in the Russian city of Kazan

World » Ukraine | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 11:23

Tel Aviv Hit by Rocket from Yemen; UNICEF Warns of Gaza’s Dire Conditions

A rocket fired from Yemen struck the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people, according to the Israeli military

World | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:32

Christmas Market Tragedy: Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg following a tragic incident at the city's Christmas market, where a car plowed into visitors, leaving two people dead and over 50 injured

World » EU | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:26

Tragedy in Germany: Car Plows Into Crowd at Christmas Market (UPDATED)

A car rammed into a crowded outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany

World » EU | December 20, 2024, Friday // 23:14

Elon Musk Endorses Far-Right AfD Party, Sparking Outrage in Germany

Elon Musk has entered Germany's political arena by endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, marking another global political intervention from the billionaire entrepreneur

World | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria