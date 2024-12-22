Drones Target Kazan's High-Rise Buildings Amid Ongoing Russian Assaults on Ukraine

Bulgaria: Drones Target Kazan's High-Rise Buildings Amid Ongoing Russian Assaults on Ukraine

On December 21, at least seven drones struck residential buildings in the Russian city of Kazan, including a 32-storey luxury building. The attacks also targeted various locations across the city, including Kamaleyeva Avenue, Klara Tsetkin Street, Yutazinskaya Street, Khadi Taktash Street, Krasnaya Pozitsiya, and Orenburgsky Trakt. One of the drones hit an industrial facility, and another flew over the river. As a result of the strikes, Kazan Airport was temporarily shut down, with disruptions to both arrivals and departures. Authorities also conducted evacuations at several schools in the area.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched a major overnight assault on Ukraine, involving 113 attack UAVs and an S-400 missile aimed at Poltava Oblast. Ukrainian Air Defense successfully intercepted 57 of the drones, while 56 others vanished from radar. The attack caused damage in multiple Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, where houses and apartment buildings were hit, resulting in casualties. These aerial bombardments followed an earlier air-raid warning issued across Ukraine's eastern regions, as Russian kamikaze drones targeted Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and several other areas.

In a separate development, Ukraine has advanced its military capabilities by launching its first ground attack using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and FPV drones. This attack, carried out near Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv, marked the debut of Ukraine's efforts to leverage technological innovation to overcome manpower constraints. The Ukrainian troops deployed drones armed with machine guns and used other robotic systems to clear mines and destroy Russian positions. The successful operation showcases Ukraine’s increasing reliance on advanced technology in warfare, countering Russia’s manpower-heavy tactics.

As the conflict continues to intensifiy, the UN has reported that over 12,300 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 27,800 injured since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. A significant portion of these casualties resulted from Russia's use of long-range weapons, which accounted for 42% of civilian deaths and injuries in November alone, a sharp increase compared to previous months. This marks a stark contrast to 2023, when the numbers were considerably lower. Additionally, aerial bombardments have led to the deaths of 341 civilians and injuries to over 1,800 more between January and November 2024.

