Kornelia Ninova Launches New Party, Criticizes BSP Leadership

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Kornelia Ninova Launches New Party, Criticizes BSP Leadership

Former Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova has announced the founding of a national movement called "Unruly Bulgaria," which she plans to develop into a political party in the future. The symbol of the new formation is a flying eagle, Ninova revealed during an interview with BNT. Clubs for the movement will begin to form after the New Year.

Ninova emphasized that the movement is focused on integrity, consisting of individuals with strong values who will avoid engaging in personal business ventures. She described the group's political positioning as left-of-center and stressed that the movement would have a clear identity. Notably, Georgi Svilenski and Kaloyan Metodiev are also part of the initiative.

Addressing her departure from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Ninova said there was nothing more to discuss about the current leadership, adding, "Let them get better." However, she criticized the BSP's involvement in forming a government driven by personal interests. According to Ninova, the current BSP leadership is betraying voters by deviating from its promises. She further accused some BSP deputies of holding significant capital interests, claiming that the party's internal dynamics had become a "conspiracy for personal interests."

Ninova also remarked on the BSP's shift in direction under its new leadership, noting that many now refer to the party as "BSP-New Beginning." She criticized the leadership for publicly supporting the president while secretly collaborating with controversial figures such as Peevski. She suggested that Peevski had tried to seize control of the party during her tenure.

Recalling her time as BSP leader, Ninova revealed the pressure she faced to enter a grand coalition with GERB and DPS. She recounted efforts to lure her with offers, including a parliamentary speaker position supported by GERB’s votes and a position on an EU list with a financial incentive, but she refused, stating that she entered politics with different goals. When these offers failed, she said the pressure turned to defamation campaigns aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

Ninova claimed that those who tried to break her were successful in buying off her close associates, leading to a shift in BSP’s internal power dynamics.

On the topic of the government's ongoing negotiations and the state of the 2025 budget, Ninova expressed concern about the lack of a budget for the upcoming year, calling it a chaotic situation. She warned that without an extension of the 2024 budget, the country would face price hikes and disorder. Additionally, she criticized the current parliament as illegitimate, describing it as a "fake parliament" resulting from fraudulent elections, and argued that it would be incapable of producing meaningful outcomes.

Source: BNT

Tags: Ninova, unruly bulgaria, BSP

