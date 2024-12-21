No Nighttime Public Transport in Sofia on Christmas Eve; Special Services Planned for New Year

On December 24, Sofia's public transport will operate according to the pre-holiday and holiday schedule, as announced by the Sofia Public Transport Company. Trams, trolleybuses, and buses will run until approximately 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., but no nighttime public transport will be available during the night of December 24-25.

However, special nighttime transportation services are planned for New Year's celebrations. On the night of December 31 to January 1, nighttime metro trains will run every 20 minutes, and tram lines 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 20, and 22, as well as trolleybus lines 2, 5, 7, and 9, will operate overnight. In addition, certain bus and trolleybus lines will also provide service during these hours to accommodate holiday travelers.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, adjustments to public transport schedules will be made. On December 23, 27, 30, 31, and January 2 and 3, most public transport lines will follow holiday schedules, except for metro lines 1, 2, 3, and 4, which will adhere to weekday schedules. Specific bus, tram, and trolleybus lines will have modified services or will not operate temporarily. These changes include the temporary suspension of bus lines U1, U2, 7, 58, 68, 75, and 294.

Ticket and season ticket sales offices will have extended hours during the holiday period. Tickets and cards can be purchased from offices located at 1 Vazrazhdane Square, Obelya and Slivnitsa metro stations, Serdika metro station, Ekzarh Yosif Street near Banski Square, Central Halls, and the subscription office on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd near Hotel Pliska. The public transport company emphasized that inspections for irregular passengers will continue as usual despite the holiday schedule.

Additionally, special traffic arrangements will be implemented near St. Alexander Nevsky Church-Monument for the festive Christmas service. From 4:00 p.m. on December 24 until the conclusion of events on December 25, parking in the square’s designated areas will be prohibited. On Christmas Day, starting at 7:00 a.m., vehicle access to streets surrounding the church, including Oborishte, 15th November, and 11th August Streets, will be restricted at the discretion of the Traffic Police Department to ensure smooth traffic management during the celebrations.

