GERB and Democratic Bulgaria Collaborate on Draft Governance Agreement

GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) have agreed to collaborate on drafting a joint governance agreement. The draft will incorporate the outcomes of sectoral discussions held so far, along with anti-corruption priorities and measures to reform the justice system. This step lays the groundwork for further negotiations with the BSP-United Left and "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

The announcement was made on GERB's Facebook page, where the party detailed recent expert discussions on energy, internal security, and budget matters. The budget meeting, which included representatives from the BSP, TISP, and the Ministry of Finance, resulted in a request for a risk analysis from the ministry for the months of January and February. Negotiators also sought recommendations for measures to stabilize public finances.

In the energy discussions, participants identified shared priorities, such as advancing the development of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant and supporting renewable energy projects, including defining priority zones for wind energy investments. Reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and energy efficiency initiatives for households and businesses were also addressed, alongside European initiatives to boost clean technology production.

The talks on internal security examined the state of the security services and ways to enhance the security environment for citizens. Discussions included strategies to address emerging threats, improve cybersecurity, and modernize outdated regulatory frameworks. Negotiators also discussed reforming the system for recruitment, evaluation, and career progression within the security services.

Despite these developments, the progress appears preliminary. A participant in the negotiations told OFFNews that the current stage is merely a draft agreement and described it as a package of priorities rather than a finalized plan. The Democratic Bulgaria MP and former Justice Minister, Nadezhda Yordanova, confirmed that the discussions are aimed at distinguishing contentious issues from those that are broadly agreed upon. She emphasized the constructive approach of both parties but noted the complexity of the topics under negotiation.

Meanwhile, GERB has referred to the talks as steps toward a "draft agreement for joint governance," while Yordanova suggested that the discussions are moving toward a potential coalition agreement. She highlighted that measures outlined in earlier declarations may form part of the final agreement, should one be reached.

Despite the constructive tone of the talks, sources suggest that significant differences remain, and an agreement is still far from being finalized. The ongoing negotiations are expected to focus on aligning priorities and addressing unresolved issues in key policy areas.

