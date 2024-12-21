Christmas Market Tragedy: Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Germany

Sofia's 'Christmas Bus' Returns for Festive Rides Through the City Center
From December 22 to 29, a festive "Christmas Bus" service will run through the heart of Sofia,
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg following a tragic incident at the city's Christmas market, where a car plowed into visitors, leaving two people dead and over 50 injured. The attack, which occurred last night, has shocked the nation as authorities work to determine the motives behind it.
The perpetrator has been identified as a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who reportedly rented the vehicle shortly before the incident. Despite concrete barriers installed around the market to protect against potential threats, the attacker managed to navigate through a gap between two blocks to carry out the assault. Investigations are ongoing to understand what drove the suspect to commit the act.
Global leaders have conveyed their condolences in the wake of the attack. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have all expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families.
The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement of solidarity with the bereaved families, emphasizing their sorrow over the tragedy. Meanwhile, the local community and authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the attack, as details surrounding the incident continue to emerge.
According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg
A car rammed into a crowded outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement reached by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to admit Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area by land, calling it a significant step
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad
The President of the European Council, António Costa, expressed his personal commitment to addressing bilateral issues between countries as part of the EU enlargement process
The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023