Christmas Market Tragedy: Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg following a tragic incident at the city's Christmas market, where a car plowed into visitors, leaving two people dead and over 50 injured. The attack, which occurred last night, has shocked the nation as authorities work to determine the motives behind it.

The perpetrator has been identified as a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who reportedly rented the vehicle shortly before the incident. Despite concrete barriers installed around the market to protect against potential threats, the attacker managed to navigate through a gap between two blocks to carry out the assault. Investigations are ongoing to understand what drove the suspect to commit the act.

Global leaders have conveyed their condolences in the wake of the attack. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have all expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement of solidarity with the bereaved families, emphasizing their sorrow over the tragedy. Meanwhile, the local community and authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the attack, as details surrounding the incident continue to emerge.