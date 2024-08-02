One Dead, One Injured in Avalanche in Pirin Mountains

An avalanche in Pirin has tragically resulted in the death of one snowboarder and left another injured. The incident took place near the Vihren hut, between the ski area in Bansko and the Vihren hut, shortly before 3 p.m. Three young men, who were skiing and snowboarding off the slopes above the Bansko ski area, were caught in the avalanche. While one managed to avoid being buried, the other two were swept away by the snow.

The survivor, who was wearing avalanche safety equipment, was able to dig out his companions. However, despite his efforts, one of the men, aged 25, did not survive. The other snowboarder sustained injuries, but early assessments suggest his condition is not life-threatening.

The avalanche was likely triggered by freeriders descending a chute on Todorka Peak towards the Vihren hut. A rescue team consisting of eight members and a dog was dispatched immediately after the alarm. Thanks to their swift action, the situation was contained.

The local mountain rescue service issued a warning to the public, highlighting the dangers of skiing outside the designated ski areas in Pirin. Recent warmer temperatures have made avalanche conditions particularly hazardous in the region. The rescue service urges all those venturing into the mountains to exercise extreme caution and ensure they are properly equipped for such risks.

