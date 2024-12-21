How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 15:57
How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations, including the potential supply of electricity from Bulgaria to Ukraine, as well as military training initiatives. According to the 20-page document obtained by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), Bulgaria will provide training for Ukrainian pilots, focusing on combat operations, including those against Bulgarian air defense systems. The Ukrainian naval forces will also undergo training in mine countermeasures, diving operations, and boarding tactics in Bulgaria.

In addition to military cooperation, the agreement outlines collaborative efforts in demining the Black Sea. The two countries will work together on these activities within the framework of the Mine Action Group. Bulgaria will also assist in improving Ukrainian export corridors, specifically the South-North and West-East routes, which are crucial for transporting Ukrainian agricultural products.

The agreement emphasizes Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s pursuit of peace, under terms determined by Ukraine and aligned with international guidelines. Moreover, Bulgaria commits to backing the creation of a tribunal to prosecute those responsible for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Humanitarian and energy cooperation is also highlighted, with Bulgaria exploring options for guaranteed electricity supplies at fixed prices during the winter season, potentially sourced from domestic energy assets.

On a cultural front, Ukraine has agreed to incorporate Bulgarian language training into its state school curricula. The agreement includes provisions for possible amendments, early termination, or extension based on mutual consent. However, due to political disagreements between the Bulgarian parliament and government, the signing of the agreement has been delayed.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

