Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions "We Continue the Change"

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has announced that Bulgaria will start the new year without an approved state budget. This follows the Ministry of Finance’s decision not to submit an extension for the 2024 budget, leaving the country in a difficult financial position for 2025.

A request was made by one-third of the members of the newly formed parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance to hold a meeting with the acting Minister of Finance. The aim was to discuss the ministry's plans in light of the absence of a passed budget and an extension law. However, the meeting was not scheduled due to Lyudmila Petkova's prior commitments. The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to arrange a meeting once the parliamentary recess concludes.

WCC co-chair Assen Vassilev emphasized the urgent need for the Council of Ministers to introduce an extension law for the state budget, which would take effect on January 1, 2025. Without this law, Vassilev warned, there would be significant consequences, including the inability to collect health contributions starting January 1, which would result in a daily loss of 30 million leva in government revenue. Additionally, businesses would face higher electricity costs, as the compensation scheme for energy costs would be disrupted.

Vassilev further explained that the failure to pass the extension law would also lead to the suspension of minimum pension payments, with the maximum pension potentially decreasing from 3,400 to 2,250 leva. The payment of pensions scheduled for January 7 would be jeopardized, as the National Social Security Institute (NSI) would lack the legal authority to pay minimum pensions at the required amount.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wcc, budget, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently made a controversial interpretation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship

World » Southeast Europe | December 20, 2024, Friday // 13:13

Bulgaria Receives Full Payment for Russian Gas Transit in December

Bulgaria has received the full payment for Russian natural gas transit for December

Business » Energy | December 20, 2024, Friday // 12:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

DPS - New Beginning Leads with Over 1 Million Leva in Election Campaign Spending in Bulgaria

The recent reports published by the National Audit Office reveal that the most expensive election campaign in the early parliamentary elections held on October 27 was conducted by "DPS - New Beginning"

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 15:48

Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Bulgaria’s Parliament to Recess for Christmas Holidays Until January 5

Bulgaria's National Assembly has officially gone on Christmas vacation, with deputies taking a break from December 22 to January 5

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Bulgaria's Contributions to NATO Security Acknowledged by Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Bulgaria on December 19, where he expressed gratitude for the country’s significant role in NATO’s shared security efforts

Politics » Defense | December 20, 2024, Friday // 10:30

Kiril Petkov Summoned as Defendant in Boyko Borissov's Arrest Case

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of the political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC), has been summoned as a defendant in the case surrounding the arrest of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdelina Arnaudova

Politics | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria