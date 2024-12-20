Elon Musk Endorses Far-Right AfD Party, Sparking Outrage in Germany

Elon Musk has entered Germany's political arena by endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, marking another global political intervention from the billionaire entrepreneur. Musk, a prominent supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, shared a video on social media on Friday from right-wing activist Naomi Seibt, calling the AfD the only party capable of saving Germany. His tweet, which read "Only the AfD can save Germany," was met with approval from Alice Weidel, the AfD leader, who responded, "Yes! You are perfectly right!"

The AfD, which has been classified as a suspected extremist organization by Germany’s domestic intelligence services, is on track to make significant gains in the upcoming election on February 23. The election was prompted by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government, and polling suggests the AfD could secure around 19% of the vote, trailing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is expected to win approximately 30%. Despite this support, no other party has shown willingness to form a coalition with the AfD.

Musk, who acquired the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, has used the platform to air political opinions and amplify right-wing voices. His remarks have drawn the ire of several German politicians, who criticized his backing of the AfD. Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Musk's comments, saying that freedom of expression applies to everyone, including billionaires, but that Musk’s advice was misguided. Alexander Throm of the CDU also expressed surprise at Musk's intervention, stating that the AfD would not be part of any future government. Other political figures, such as Clara Bünger from the Left Party, labeled Musk’s comments as interference and suggested he did not understand the political landscape in Germany.

The AfD, founded in 2013 in response to the Eurozone debt crisis, has increasingly embraced nationalist and anti-immigration positions. Some of its members, such as Björn Höcke, have faced significant controversy for extreme statements. Höcke was fined earlier this year for using banned Nazi slogans, and in 2017, he referred to the Holocaust memorial in Berlin as a “monument of shame.” Despite the controversy, the AfD has steadily increased its political presence, with Weidel’s former aide Roland Hartwig reportedly attending a secret meeting of European far-right figures discussing plans for mass deportations.

Musk's endorsement is not his first involvement with far-right movements. He has previously expressed support for populist leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei and voiced approval of the UK’s right-wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage. In a recent meeting with Farage, Musk reportedly discussed the possibility of making a significant political donation to Farage’s party. Musk’s influence in politics has raised concerns, with German state security services warning that the upcoming election could be targeted by disinformation campaigns from both Russia and the U.S.

In contrast to Musk’s endorsement, German politicians have sharply criticized the AfD’s far-right stance. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner also distanced himself from Musk's views, asserting that while migration control is important, the AfD's policies go against freedom and business. Lindner warned Musk not to rush to conclusions and emphasized the extremism of the AfD.

As Germany prepares for its election, the AfD’s increasing visibility, bolstered by Musk’s support, is contributing to an intensifying political debate, with many in the country concerned about the growing influence of far-right ideologies.

Sources: