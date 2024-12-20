Macron Swears During Tense Exchange with Mayotte Islanders Amid Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron was caught in a heated exchange with residents of Mayotte, a French territory devastated by Cyclone Chido last week. On Thursday, Macron faced a crowd of angry locals in the island’s largest slum, where many were still struggling with water shortages nearly a week after the storm. Mayotte, located between Madagascar and Mozambique, suffered massive destruction from the cyclone, with homes and vital infrastructure heavily damaged.

Macron's visit to Mayotte saw him confronted by residents demanding urgent aid. At one point, Macron, visibly frustrated, told the crowd, “If it wasn’t for France, you’d be in a bath of shit 10,000 times worse.” He defended France’s aid efforts, claiming that no other country in the Indian Ocean offered as much help as France. The president extended his stay, saying he wanted to show respect for the situation and avoid the perception that France had come, looked, and left without providing adequate support.

???????? "Vous êtes content d’être en France ! Parce que si ce n’était pas la France, vous seriez 10 000 fois plus dans la merde !" Échange très tendu entre Emmanuel Macron et des habitants de Mayotte. (@brutofficiel)



pic.twitter.com/SDDcePMV1k — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) December 20, 2024

The president’s comments came after continued criticism from the public, with one man shouting at Macron, “Seven days and you’re not able to give water to the population.” Macron responded by promising that water would be distributed at local city halls. The situation remains dire for many residents of Mayotte, with limited access to clean water and basic services.

The death toll from Cyclone Chido stands at 31, much lower than initially feared, though some worry that the real number of fatalities could be higher due to the swift burials of victims and the large number of undocumented migrants on the island. In addition to Mayotte, the cyclone caused 73 deaths in northern Mozambique and 13 in Malawi.

Mayotte has a population of 320,000, but it is estimated that as many as 100,000 to 200,000 more residents, mostly from the Comoros Islands, live in the slums of the French territory. The French government’s response has come under fire, with critics, including Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, suggesting that the island cannot be rebuilt without addressing migration issues.

The poor living conditions in Mayotte are exacerbated by unreliable water supplies, with some locals complaining that even when water is available, it is often dirty and unsafe to drink. Ali Djimoi, a resident of the slum in Kaweni, lost eight neighbors in the cyclone, including two who were buried hastily near a mosque. He described Mayotte as “completely abandoned” by the French government.

While Macron’s visit continued through Friday, tensions remained high as many Mahorais questioned why aid was still not reaching them in sufficient amounts.

