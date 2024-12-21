Diplomatic Missions Targeted: Six Embassies Damaged in Kyiv by Russian Missiles

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early Wednesday caused widespread damage, including to six embassies and several other locations across the city. The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro, all housed in the same building, were significantly impacted, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

Tykhyi detailed the extent of the damage to the embassy premises, noting shattered windows, doors, and ceiling elements. He strongly condemned the strike, describing it as an "absolutely barbaric attack" on diplomatic institutions. "Targeting diplomatic missions crosses all red lines and violates international norms," Tykhyi said, adding that Russia has reaffirmed its status as a "barbarian" with such actions.

While no foreign diplomatic staff were harmed in the attack, 12 civilians sustained injuries. Local authorities reported that five ballistic missiles, believed to be either Iskander-M or KN-23 models, were launched at the city. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted all of them, but the resulting blast waves caused extensive damage to structures in the vicinity.

The General Directorate for Servicing Diplomatic Missions is currently assessing the damage to the embassy building. The Czech Center in Kyiv also reported damage from the missile strike. Although no one was present inside the facility at the time, civilians were reportedly nearby. The Czech Foreign Ministry denounced the attack, stating that once Ukraine prevails in the war, Russia will be held accountable for the destruction and loss of life.

The explosion also caused significant damage to St. Nicholas Cathedral, a national architectural landmark. The stained-glass windows and the towers of the historic church suffered from the force of the blast.

Local authorities confirmed that one person was killed in the attack, which struck early in the morning, adding to the ongoing toll of destruction in the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian officials emphasized that targeting diplomatic and cultural institutions is a deliberate violation of international norms and further evidence of Russia's disregard for established global standards.

