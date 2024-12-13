Seven-Year-Old Killed, Five Injured in Knife Attack at Croatian Elementary School

A tragic knife attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb on Friday claimed the life of a seven-year-old child and left five others injured, including three children and two adults. Health Minister Irena Hrstic confirmed the details, stating that all injured individuals are receiving medical treatment and are out of danger.

The attacker, a 19-year-old man with a history of mental health issues, entered the school shortly before 10 am. He initially attacked a teacher before turning on the pupils. Authorities revealed that the perpetrator attempted to harm himself after the attack and sought refuge in a nearby health center. Police intervened within ten minutes, preventing him from committing suicide and taking him into custody.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with a helicopter ambulance landing in the schoolyard and six ambulances arriving at the scene. Two boys, aged 11 and 7, suffered multiple stab wounds but are in stable condition, according to the acting director of the Children’s Clinic, Iva Hojsak. Medical officials confirmed that all five injured individuals, including the teacher, are no longer in critical condition. Psychological support has been arranged for the children who witnessed the incident.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic provided additional details, stating that the attacker had been registered for mental disorders and had previously attempted suicide a year ago. He praised the prompt response of the police in subduing the assailant.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his condolences to the victims' families and condemned the attack. “This is a shocking tragedy that has deeply affected the Croatian public,” he said. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the motives behind the attack and ensure the safety of the school community.

