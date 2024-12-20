Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future. Speaking after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Radev stated that peace is a prerequisite for security and the socio-economic development of Europe. He highlighted the need for European leaders to prioritize peace alongside issues such as improving European competitiveness, addressing illegal migration, refocusing policies on citizens' well-being, and upholding Christian and family values.

Radev expressed gratitude to Orban for his contributions to Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area, noting the strategic importance of this achievement for both Bulgaria and the European Union. He described the development as beneficial not only for Bulgaria and Romania but also for the EU as a whole, bringing significant advantages to trade and economic growth. The president also praised Orban for his "sober assessment" of geopolitical challenges, his clear vision for Hungary and Europe, and his leadership in navigating complex global issues.

During their discussions, the two leaders addressed a range of topics to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Radev underscored Bulgaria's reliability as an energy partner, supporting the diversification and security of energy resources for Central and Eastern Europe. He also announced upcoming memorandums aimed at expanding collaboration in areas such as transport connectivity, defense, and tourism. Bulgaria’s ports in Varna and Burgas were highlighted as key hubs for these efforts.

Orban acknowledged Bulgaria's pivotal role in Hungary’s energy security, noting that 85% of Hungary's economy relies on gas, a significant portion of which is supplied through Bulgaria. He expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's facilitation of these energy supplies, including support for Hungary's nuclear power needs. The Hungarian prime minister also emphasized the importance of fostering economic ties and encouraging investments between the two countries, aiming to develop strategic industries.

The visit was marked by the symbolic significance of Ignazhden, a day in Bulgarian tradition that reflects the fortune brought by the year’s first guest. Radev expressed optimism that Orban's visit on this occasion would signal a prosperous year for Bulgarian-Hungarian relations and for Europe as a whole. Orban, in turn, commended Radev for maintaining strong bilateral relations during challenging times, describing Bulgaria as a key partner for Hungary, especially in light of the war in Ukraine.

The discussions further reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to deepening cooperation across sectors. Orban pointed out that over 7 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered through Bulgaria this year, an increase from last year, demonstrating the importance of this partnership. He also expressed Hungary’s interest in defense collaboration and called for greater participation of Hungarian and Bulgarian businesses in each other’s markets.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Radev noted the strong ties established between the two countries during his presidency of the European Council, particularly in areas such as migration, energy, and security. Both leaders recognized the mutual benefits of enhancing connectivity and strengthening ties in critical industries, underscoring the strategic nature of their partnership within the broader context of the European Union.

