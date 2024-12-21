Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 20, 2024, Friday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria Hristijan Mickoski

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently made a controversial interpretation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation. According to Mickoski, both Greece and Bulgaria should offer "unconditional" support to North Macedonia.

During the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels on Wednesday, Mickoski held a brief meeting with Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. Mickoski emphasized that bilateral talks surrounding identity issues could not succeed as they were emotionally charged rather than rational. He urged that such emotional discussions be set aside, and the treaties be read correctly. Mickoski pointed out that both the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Good Neighborliness Treaty with Bulgaria clearly state that the EU member states—Greece in one treaty and Bulgaria in the other—are obligated to support North Macedonia unconditionally. He also highlighted that the Good Neighborliness Treaty with Bulgaria does not require constitutional changes on the part of North Macedonia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Glavchev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s stance on North Macedonia, confirming that the country’s position remains unchanged. He urged a more diplomatic approach, calling for a reduction in the sharpness of statements coming from North Macedonia and advocating for a more constructive tone in relations between an EU member state and an EU candidate.

Source: OFFNews

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mickoski, macedonia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has announced that Bulgaria will start the new year without an approved state budget

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Bulgaria Receives Full Payment for Russian Gas Transit in December

Bulgaria has received the full payment for Russian natural gas transit for December

Business » Energy | December 20, 2024, Friday // 12:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Seven-Year-Old Killed, Five Injured in Knife Attack at Croatian Elementary School

A tragic knife attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb on Friday claimed the life of a seven-year-old child and left five others injured

World » Southeast Europe | December 20, 2024, Friday // 15:56

Belgrade to Introduce Free Public Transport Starting January 1

Belgrade will make public transport free starting from January 1, 2024, a move that will make the Serbian capital the largest European city with this initiative

World » Southeast Europe | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:40

New Thessaloniki Metro Experiences First Major Disruptions, Including Power Failure

The newly inaugurated Thessaloniki metro continues to face challenges just two weeks after its official launch

World » Southeast Europe | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:32

North Macedonia Stands Firm on EU Integration: No More Concessions Without Clear Commitment from Brussels

The government of North Macedonia has declared its readiness to continue advancing European integration, but only under conditions it deems constructive and fair

World » Southeast Europe | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:40

Moldova Prepares for Energy Crisis with 60-Day State of Emergency

On December 15th, Moldova will introduce a state of emergency nationwide for a duration of 60 days due to concerns over a potential halt in Russian gas supplies starting January 1st

World » Southeast Europe | December 13, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Political Negotiations Begin in Romania After Annulled Presidential Elections

Romania’s pro-European parties have initiated efforts to form a unified political strategy amid a tense political landscape following the annulment of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria