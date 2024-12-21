Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently made a controversial interpretation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation. According to Mickoski, both Greece and Bulgaria should offer "unconditional" support to North Macedonia.

During the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels on Wednesday, Mickoski held a brief meeting with Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. Mickoski emphasized that bilateral talks surrounding identity issues could not succeed as they were emotionally charged rather than rational. He urged that such emotional discussions be set aside, and the treaties be read correctly. Mickoski pointed out that both the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Good Neighborliness Treaty with Bulgaria clearly state that the EU member states—Greece in one treaty and Bulgaria in the other—are obligated to support North Macedonia unconditionally. He also highlighted that the Good Neighborliness Treaty with Bulgaria does not require constitutional changes on the part of North Macedonia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Glavchev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s stance on North Macedonia, confirming that the country’s position remains unchanged. He urged a more diplomatic approach, calling for a reduction in the sharpness of statements coming from North Macedonia and advocating for a more constructive tone in relations between an EU member state and an EU candidate.

Source: OFFNews