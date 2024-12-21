Bulgaria Receives Full Payment for Russian Gas Transit in December

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?
A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations
Bulgaria has received the full payment for Russian natural gas transit for December, according to Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov. He explained that there has been no official confirmation from the US administration regarding the lifting of sanctions against Gazprombank, adding that the situation remains uncertain.
Malinov emphasized that payments for December’s gas transit to Bulgartransgaz had been completed without any issues. The Energy Minister noted that discussions had been held with Hungary regarding gas transit and payments, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visiting Sofia to address these matters. Malinov mentioned that last week, the topic was also raised with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
The Minister outlined that the focus was on ensuring that payments for the transit services provided by Bulgartransgaz would continue to be received in full and on time. He assured that once the payment security process is fully finalized, more information would be shared.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
