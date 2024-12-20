Bulgaria Braces for Holiday Traffic Surge, Authorities Step Up Road Safety Measures

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?
Heavy traffic is expected across Bulgaria on the last working day of the week as thousands of people begin their travels for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. The busiest routes are anticipated to be the exits of major cities and highways, particularly with the influx of travelers leaving Sofia and returning at the end of the holiday season.
To manage the increased traffic flow, additional "Traffic Police" teams will be stationed at key entry and exit points. Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police at the General Directorate of the National Police, explained that officers would be assisting in the smooth exit of traffic, though it is unlikely that traffic jams can be entirely avoided. She also highlighted that the operation will focus on alcohol, drugs, driving incapacity, and speed enforcement.
From today until January 2, 2025, there will be heightened control across the country. The Ministry of Interior announced the deployment of more than 11,000 police teams to monitor the roads. In addition to traffic management, uniformed officers will be on the lookout for speeding, seatbelt use, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
As holiday travel picks up, the authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure safety during the festive period.
