Bulgaria’s Parliament to Recess for Christmas Holidays Until January 5

Bulgaria's National Assembly has officially gone on Christmas vacation, with deputies taking a break from December 22 to January 5. This decision was approved by a vote of 211 in favor, one against, and nine abstentions.

Initially, there was a proposal from MPs Kiril Petkov, Nadezhda Yordanova, and Bozhidar Bozanov, suggesting that the holiday period be changed from December 24 to January 1. However, this proposal was rejected after only 61 MPs supported it, while 89 voted against and 73 abstained.

In contrast, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova's suggestion to follow the usual schedule, starting the break on December 22 and continuing until January 5, was accepted.

The Parliament is also in the process of discussing the election of members for the Committee on Budget and Finance, as well as for the Committee on Legal Affairs. Parliamentary control will resume once these tasks are completed.

Still no government

Sergey Stanishev, former Prime Minister and long-time leader of the European Socialists, expressed concern about the significant delay in forming a regular government in the 51st National Assembly. Speaking to bTV, he warned that Bulgaria is losing valuable time.

He highlighted the challenges facing the country, including four years of political stagnation, and pointed out the upcoming changes in the EU's economic policy aimed at promoting competitiveness. While Bulgaria is striving to join the eurozone, Stanishev noted that the country is grappling with a budget marked by inflated revenues and is being harmed by constant populism. He criticized the policies of recent years, calling them a provocation aimed at winning elections.

Stanishev emphasized the importance of Bulgaria aligning with Europe, rather than remaining on its periphery. He suggested that the most viable solution for forming a government would be a coalition between GERB and WCC-DB. However, he noted that both DPS-New Beginning and WCC seem to favor new elections.

He cautioned that new elections might only strengthen DPS-New Beginning and lead to a better result for them. Addressing the WCC members, Stanishev urged them to adopt a more realistic and sober approach, acknowledging their previous alliances with GERB and DPS during their time in power.

If a government is to be formed, Stanishev stressed the need for a clear coalition agreement. He also warned that the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) could face significant risks if it enters into a coalition with GERB, as smaller partners typically lose electoral support. He underlined that, should a government be formed, roles and responsibilities must be clearly defined. Additionally, Stanishev ruled out the possibility of a government composed of experts or technocrats.

