Bulgaria's Contributions to NATO Security Acknowledged by Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Bulgaria on December 19, where he expressed gratitude for the country’s significant role in NATO’s shared security efforts. During his visit, Rutte met with key Bulgarian officials, including Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov, and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov. Together, they visited the NATO Multinational Battle Group, which Bulgaria hosts, and which is working towards expanding from its current size to a brigade, strengthening NATO’s presence on its eastern flank.

Rutte highlighted Bulgaria’s substantial contributions to regional security, noting the country’s strategic position in the Black Sea region. He also praised Bulgaria for meeting and exceeding NATO’s defense spending guidelines, which recommend at least 2% of GDP for defense. This, according to Rutte, is vital for the collective defense of NATO member states. He further emphasized the need for NATO members to not only increase defense budgets but also enhance their defense industries to ensure long-term security for the Alliance.

The NATO Secretary General also acknowledged Bulgaria’s vital role in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. He thanked the country for its assistance, noting that Bulgaria’s efforts help Ukraine strengthen its position in potential peace negotiations, ultimately contributing to the security of all NATO members.

In his speech, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov stressed the importance of modernization and adequate resourcing for the Bulgarian military. He highlighted the necessity of modern weapons, equipment, and well-trained personnel to ensure the country’s defense and fulfill its commitments to NATO’s collective security. Zapryanov also emphasized the need for continued investment in the armed forces, particularly in increasing military salaries and ensuring sufficient defense spending to maintain readiness.

Minister Zapryanov also pointed to 13 modernization projects for the Bulgarian military that need to be implemented by 2032. However, he stressed that these projects cannot proceed unless defense funding is increased. He emphasized that maintaining the territorial integrity and independence of the country requires a well-equipped and prepared military force.

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov echoed these sentiments, expressing hope that the NATO Multinational Battle Group will continue to evolve into a full brigade. He described Rutte’s visit as a strong signal of support for Bulgaria’s role within NATO, underscoring the country’s reliability as an ally.

Yesterday, Rutte had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, where they discussed the modernization of the Bulgarian Army and the importance of continued investment in defense. During his visit to the NATO Multinational Battle Group’s base, Rutte congratulated the personnel for their professionalism and unity in working towards NATO’s collective security goals.

The visit concluded with a static display of the battle group’s equipment and weapons at the Novo Selo training ground, where Rutte and his Bulgarian counterparts observed the operational readiness of the multinational forces.

