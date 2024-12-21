Bulgaria's Contributions to NATO Security Acknowledged by Secretary General Mark Rutte

Politics » DEFENSE | December 20, 2024, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Contributions to NATO Security Acknowledged by Secretary General Mark Rutte @Ministry of Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Bulgaria on December 19, where he expressed gratitude for the country’s significant role in NATO’s shared security efforts. During his visit, Rutte met with key Bulgarian officials, including Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov, and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov. Together, they visited the NATO Multinational Battle Group, which Bulgaria hosts, and which is working towards expanding from its current size to a brigade, strengthening NATO’s presence on its eastern flank.

Rutte highlighted Bulgaria’s substantial contributions to regional security, noting the country’s strategic position in the Black Sea region. He also praised Bulgaria for meeting and exceeding NATO’s defense spending guidelines, which recommend at least 2% of GDP for defense. This, according to Rutte, is vital for the collective defense of NATO member states. He further emphasized the need for NATO members to not only increase defense budgets but also enhance their defense industries to ensure long-term security for the Alliance.

The NATO Secretary General also acknowledged Bulgaria’s vital role in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. He thanked the country for its assistance, noting that Bulgaria’s efforts help Ukraine strengthen its position in potential peace negotiations, ultimately contributing to the security of all NATO members.

In his speech, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov stressed the importance of modernization and adequate resourcing for the Bulgarian military. He highlighted the necessity of modern weapons, equipment, and well-trained personnel to ensure the country’s defense and fulfill its commitments to NATO’s collective security. Zapryanov also emphasized the need for continued investment in the armed forces, particularly in increasing military salaries and ensuring sufficient defense spending to maintain readiness.

Minister Zapryanov also pointed to 13 modernization projects for the Bulgarian military that need to be implemented by 2032. However, he stressed that these projects cannot proceed unless defense funding is increased. He emphasized that maintaining the territorial integrity and independence of the country requires a well-equipped and prepared military force.

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov echoed these sentiments, expressing hope that the NATO Multinational Battle Group will continue to evolve into a full brigade. He described Rutte’s visit as a strong signal of support for Bulgaria’s role within NATO, underscoring the country’s reliability as an ally.

Yesterday, Rutte had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, where they discussed the modernization of the Bulgarian Army and the importance of continued investment in defense. During his visit to the NATO Multinational Battle Group’s base, Rutte congratulated the personnel for their professionalism and unity in working towards NATO’s collective security goals.

The visit concluded with a static display of the battle group’s equipment and weapons at the Novo Selo training ground, where Rutte and his Bulgarian counterparts observed the operational readiness of the multinational forces.

Source: Ministry of Defense

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, rutte, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has announced that Bulgaria will start the new year without an approved state budget

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently made a controversial interpretation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship

World » Southeast Europe | December 20, 2024, Friday // 13:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is currently in Bulgaria, visiting the Novo Selo training ground to observe the activities of the Multinational Battle Group

Politics » Defense | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:26

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Meeting with Ambassador

On December 16, Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty

Politics » Defense | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 08:58

Bulgaria's Border Police Upgraded with 80 New Off-Road Vehicles

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police Directorate, praised the efforts that led to Bulgaria's advancement toward Schengen membership

Politics » Defense | December 13, 2024, Friday // 16:01

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense

Politics » Defense | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

Bulgaria Approves New Military Aid to Ukraine, Receives Financial Compensation

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:17

U.S. Boosts Bulgaria's Border Security with Advanced Equipment

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security

Politics » Defense | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria