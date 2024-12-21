Russian Forces Launch Coordinated Attacks on Kyiv and Kherson, Causing Casualties and Destruction

On December 20, Russian forces launched multiple attacks across Ukraine, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kherson. In Kyiv, powerful explosions shook the city at around 07:00, following an air-raid warning. Ukraine’s Air Force reported detecting high-speed targets approaching Kyiv, with air defences engaged in response. Explosions continued throughout the morning as the Air Force identified two additional high-speed targets coming from Chernihiv Oblast towards the capital. A ballistic missile was also detected heading north towards Kyiv by 07:19.

The attack reportedly involved Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Wreckage from the missiles caused damage in four Kyiv districts. The Holosiivskyi district saw cars catching fire and a gas leak after a road and office building were damaged. Two people were reported injured, and one person was killed in the area. Fires also broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with the latter containing a fire in a non-residential building. Emergency services responded swiftly, with medical teams treating the injured.

Additionally, the Russians targeted Kyiv Oblast on the night of December 19-20, with drones setting fire to warehouse facilities in the Boryspil district. The fire, which affected 15,000 square meters, took over seven hours to contain, although no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces intensified artillery strikes on Kherson. The city was heavily bombarded, resulting in multiple injuries. A 76-year-old man sustained severe chest injuries from a mine blast and shrapnel, while a 63-year-old man suffered a concussion and head injuries. By 06:39, a third individual, aged 44, was reported injured with blast wounds and traumatic amputation of fingers. The bombardment has left several apartment blocks damaged.

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces have captured the settlements of Trudove and Uspenivka, completing the occupation of the “Uspenivka pocket.” This maneuver has resulted in the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, though not all were able to escape. Analysts from DeepState reported that Russia is now regrouping in the area and pressing forward with assault operations towards the Shevchenko-Andriivka sector. The situation remains tense as Russian forces continue to target strategic locations and intensify their operations in the region.

