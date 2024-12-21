Russian Forces Launch Coordinated Attacks on Kyiv and Kherson, Causing Casualties and Destruction

World » UKRAINE | December 20, 2024, Friday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Russian Forces Launch Coordinated Attacks on Kyiv and Kherson, Causing Casualties and Destruction

On December 20, Russian forces launched multiple attacks across Ukraine, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kherson. In Kyiv, powerful explosions shook the city at around 07:00, following an air-raid warning. Ukraine’s Air Force reported detecting high-speed targets approaching Kyiv, with air defences engaged in response. Explosions continued throughout the morning as the Air Force identified two additional high-speed targets coming from Chernihiv Oblast towards the capital. A ballistic missile was also detected heading north towards Kyiv by 07:19.

The attack reportedly involved Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Wreckage from the missiles caused damage in four Kyiv districts. The Holosiivskyi district saw cars catching fire and a gas leak after a road and office building were damaged. Two people were reported injured, and one person was killed in the area. Fires also broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with the latter containing a fire in a non-residential building. Emergency services responded swiftly, with medical teams treating the injured.

Additionally, the Russians targeted Kyiv Oblast on the night of December 19-20, with drones setting fire to warehouse facilities in the Boryspil district. The fire, which affected 15,000 square meters, took over seven hours to contain, although no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces intensified artillery strikes on Kherson. The city was heavily bombarded, resulting in multiple injuries. A 76-year-old man sustained severe chest injuries from a mine blast and shrapnel, while a 63-year-old man suffered a concussion and head injuries. By 06:39, a third individual, aged 44, was reported injured with blast wounds and traumatic amputation of fingers. The bombardment has left several apartment blocks damaged.

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces have captured the settlements of Trudove and Uspenivka, completing the occupation of the “Uspenivka pocket.” This maneuver has resulted in the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, though not all were able to escape. Analysts from DeepState reported that Russia is now regrouping in the area and pressing forward with assault operations towards the Shevchenko-Andriivka sector. The situation remains tense as Russian forces continue to target strategic locations and intensify their operations in the region.

Sources:

  • Telegram
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • DeepState
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Kyiv

Related Articles:

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Diplomatic Missions Targeted: Six Embassies Damaged in Kyiv by Russian Missiles

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early Wednesday caused widespread damage

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:07

Bulgaria Receives Full Payment for Russian Gas Transit in December

Bulgaria has received the full payment for Russian natural gas transit for December

Business » Energy | December 20, 2024, Friday // 12:37

EU Membership Talks with Ukraine Could Begin in 2025, Von der Leyen States

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement reached by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to admit Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area by land, calling it a significant step

World » EU | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:28

Bulgarian PM Delays Signing Ukraine Agreement, Awaits Parliamentary Approval

Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has refrained from signing the cooperation agreement with Ukraine, citing the need for a decision from the National Assembly

Politics | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Putin’s Vision for Ukraine: Regime Change, Territorial Concessions, and Missile Supremacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed unwavering resolve for a Russian victory in Ukraine, insisting on peace terms dictated by Moscow while issuing a stark warning to the West about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles

World » Russia | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 15:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Diplomatic Missions Targeted: Six Embassies Damaged in Kyiv by Russian Missiles

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early Wednesday caused widespread damage

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:07

Zelensky Rejects Putin's Proposal to Downsize Ukraine's Military, North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion to reduce the size of Ukraine's Armed Forces

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Drone Strikes Reported in Russia’s Rostov Oblast as Ukraine Receives New Military and Financial Support

On the night of December 18-19, Russia's Rostov Oblast reportedly came under attack from drones, with seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly intercepted by Russian air defense systems

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Zelensky Assures Trump Understands Ukraine’s Resolve as 2025 Nears

Keith Kellogg, appointed by US President-elect Donald Trump as the special representative for Ukraine and Russia, plans to visit Kyiv and other European capitals in January 2025

World » Ukraine | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30

German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria