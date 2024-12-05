Borovets Resort Gears Up for Busy Winter Season

Bansko 2024: Early Start to the Winter Season with Unchanged Ski Pass Prices
The heavy snowfall in recent days has created ideal conditions for an early start to the winter season in Bansko
The Borovets ski area is set to open for the winter season on Saturday, December 21, according to Vasilia Konstantinova, executive director of Borosport AD, the company managing the resort. The ski area will be operational daily from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
Until December 27, lift passes will be available at last year's prices. After the holiday period, however, an increase of 11% is expected in the price of lift tickets, along with a rise in VAT for sports facilities.
Hotels at the resort are fully booked for the holiday season, and a variety of festive activities are planned, including special menus, live music, animation, and other services.
The resort is also seeing strong registration numbers for the season. Blagovesta Tomova, chairwoman of the Union of Owners and Hoteliers in Borovets, noted that the majority of visitors are expected to come from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Israel.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
