World » EU | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:28
Bulgaria: EU Membership Talks with Ukraine Could Begin in 2025, Von der Leyen States

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement reached by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to admit Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area by land, calling it a significant step. She described the decision as "historic," noting that internal border controls will be lifted for both countries starting January 1, 2025, fully integrating them into the Schengen Zone. This, von der Leyen said, would be a major advancement in Europe’s internal integration.

During the meeting of European leaders in Brussels, Orban explained that the issue of Schengen membership for Bulgaria and Romania had been on the agenda for 13 years, but was previously blocked by certain countries. He highlighted that, under Hungary's presidency, efforts were made to persuade those nations that both countries deserved full membership.

On the topic of Ukraine, von der Leyen revealed that EU membership talks with Ukraine could begin in 2025, with the first cluster of negotiation chapters potentially opened early next year. She emphasized that it is Ukraine's responsibility to determine the conditions for peace, urging preparation for all possible outcomes. In addition, European Council President António Costa confirmed that the EU would allocate 30 billion euros to Ukraine in the coming year, underscoring the EU's continued support in light of Russia's ongoing invasion.

Von der Leyen also stressed that Russia's actions represent not just a territorial conflict in Europe but a broader violation of international law, including sovereignty and self-determination. She reiterated that if Ukraine continues its reforms and progress, further steps toward EU integration will follow.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, who has been a vocal advocate for diplomatic solutions, reaffirmed his belief that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield. He suggested that peace could only be achieved through negotiations. When asked about Hungary’s potential involvement in peacekeeping efforts, he acknowledged the limitations of Hungary’s influence but expressed support for diplomatic resolutions.

In a separate development, both von der Leyen and Costa expressed cautious optimism regarding Syria, announcing that senior European diplomats were returning to Damascus as a first step in resuming relations with the Syrian government.

