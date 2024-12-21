Ignazhden: Bulgarians Honor St. Ignatius and Mark the Start of Christmas Festivities

On December 20, Christians in Bulgaria honor Ignazhden, also known as the day of St. Ignatius the God-Bearer. St. Ignatius is remembered as the second bishop of the Church of Antioch, following its founder, the Apostle Peter. He is part of the generation of Apostolic Men and a disciple of St. John the Theologian.

The title "God-Bearer" is attributed to a tradition recounted by St. Symeon Metaphrastus in the 10th century, which identifies St. Ignatius as the child embraced by Jesus Christ when the apostles debated their ranks. Known for his dedication, St. Ignatius governed the Church of Antioch during Emperor Domitian's persecution (81-96 AD) and ultimately died a martyr in Rome.

In Eastern Bulgaria, Ignazhden marks the first Christmas dinner, observed with entirely lenten dishes. This day, associated with the winter solstice, is also seen as the start of the New Year. It is often referred to as New Year, New Day, New Month, Polaz, or Polazovden. A central tradition of the holiday is the "polazvane" custom, where the first visitor to the house predicts the family’s fortune in the coming year.

Many beliefs are tied to this day. If the weather on Ignazhden is clear, April may bring drought; if it rains, fertility is expected. Snow on Ignazhden and Christmas is considered favorable. Cloudy weather on this day predicts good harvests and abundant honey. Additionally, the weather during the 12 days from December 20 to 31 is said to correspond to the weather for the 12 months of the upcoming year, with December 20 specifically indicating January’s conditions.

Traditionally, nothing should be taken from the house on this day—especially items like fire, embers, or salt—so that blessings remain. Lending is also avoided to ensure abundance. Folk beliefs describe the period from Ignazhden to Epiphany as the "Dirty Days," marking the transition from the old year to the new.

The holiday carries additional Christian significance, as it is believed to mark the onset of the Virgin Mary's labor pains. For this reason, barren women are advised not to work, as it is believed to ease childbirth.

The festive table often includes walnuts, which are called for each family member. Breaking the walnuts reveals insights into each person’s fortune for the coming year.

Name days are celebrated by individuals named Ignat, Ignatka, Iskra, Plamen, Ognyan, Svetla, and their derivatives. The name Ignatius, of Latin origin, translates to "fire," "flame," or "fiery," reflecting the spiritual warmth associated with the holiday. Ignazhden also marks the start of the Christmas festivities and is often called New Day or Young Year, symbolizing renewal and new beginnings.