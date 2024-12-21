Ignazhden: Bulgarians Honor St. Ignatius and Mark the Start of Christmas Festivities

Society » CULTURE | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Ignazhden: Bulgarians Honor St. Ignatius and Mark the Start of Christmas Festivities

On December 20, Christians in Bulgaria honor Ignazhden, also known as the day of St. Ignatius the God-Bearer. St. Ignatius is remembered as the second bishop of the Church of Antioch, following its founder, the Apostle Peter. He is part of the generation of Apostolic Men and a disciple of St. John the Theologian.

The title "God-Bearer" is attributed to a tradition recounted by St. Symeon Metaphrastus in the 10th century, which identifies St. Ignatius as the child embraced by Jesus Christ when the apostles debated their ranks. Known for his dedication, St. Ignatius governed the Church of Antioch during Emperor Domitian's persecution (81-96 AD) and ultimately died a martyr in Rome.

In Eastern Bulgaria, Ignazhden marks the first Christmas dinner, observed with entirely lenten dishes. This day, associated with the winter solstice, is also seen as the start of the New Year. It is often referred to as New Year, New Day, New Month, Polaz, or Polazovden. A central tradition of the holiday is the "polazvane" custom, where the first visitor to the house predicts the family’s fortune in the coming year.

Many beliefs are tied to this day. If the weather on Ignazhden is clear, April may bring drought; if it rains, fertility is expected. Snow on Ignazhden and Christmas is considered favorable. Cloudy weather on this day predicts good harvests and abundant honey. Additionally, the weather during the 12 days from December 20 to 31 is said to correspond to the weather for the 12 months of the upcoming year, with December 20 specifically indicating January’s conditions.

Traditionally, nothing should be taken from the house on this day—especially items like fire, embers, or salt—so that blessings remain. Lending is also avoided to ensure abundance. Folk beliefs describe the period from Ignazhden to Epiphany as the "Dirty Days," marking the transition from the old year to the new.

The holiday carries additional Christian significance, as it is believed to mark the onset of the Virgin Mary's labor pains. For this reason, barren women are advised not to work, as it is believed to ease childbirth.

The festive table often includes walnuts, which are called for each family member. Breaking the walnuts reveals insights into each person’s fortune for the coming year.

Name days are celebrated by individuals named Ignat, Ignatka, Iskra, Plamen, Ognyan, Svetla, and their derivatives. The name Ignatius, of Latin origin, translates to "fire," "flame," or "fiery," reflecting the spiritual warmth associated with the holiday. Ignazhden also marks the start of the Christmas festivities and is often called New Day or Young Year, symbolizing renewal and new beginnings.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ignatius, Bulgaria, Ignazhden

Related Articles:

How Far Will Bulgaria Go to Support Ukraine in its Draft Latest Agreement?

A draft agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine outlines several commitments between the two nations

Politics | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Bulgaria Starts 2025 Without a Budget, WCC Warns of Major Financial Disruptions

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has announced that Bulgaria will start the new year without an approved state budget

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 17:27

Orban Confident Borissov Will Form Stable Government in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that GERB leader Boyko Borissov would successfully form a government and bring stability to Bulgaria

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 16:21

Orban Praised Bulgaria's Role in Energy Security and Schengen Success

President Rumen Radev emphasized the shared understanding between Bulgaria and Hungary that achieving peace on the continent is essential for Europe's future

Politics | December 20, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Macedonian Prime Minister Calls for Unconditional Support from Greece and Bulgaria

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently made a controversial interpretation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship

World » Southeast Europe | December 20, 2024, Friday // 13:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday

Society » Culture | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

St. Nicholas Day in Bulgaria: Maritime Traditions and Name Day Celebrations

Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. Nicholas of Myra, known as the Wonderworker

Society » Culture | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:21

Saint Barbara’s Day: A Blend of Faith, Folklore, and Festive Customs in Bulgaria

On December 4, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Barbara, a revered figure in Christian tradition and folklore

Society » Culture | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

Evidence Shows Bulgaria Fell Under Ottoman Rule Later Than Believed

Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov has revealed that new archaeological findings suggest Bulgaria fell under Ottoman control between 1420 and 1422, rather than the commonly accepted date of 1396

Society » Culture | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:01

Bulgarian Christians Celebrate St. Andrew's Day: A Tradition Marking the Shift from Autumn to Winter

On November 30, Bulgarian Christians celebrate St. Andrew's Day (Andreev den), marking the transition between autumn and winter

Society » Culture | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 11:32

Sofia National Theatre Announces Limited-Time Discount on December and January Performances

For the next three days, tickets at the Sofia National Theatre are being offered at a 50% discount at the theatre's box office

Society » Culture | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria