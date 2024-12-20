Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Insurance Costs, Disrupt Traffic in Sofia

Today, taxi drivers in Bulgaria are staging a protest over unresolved issues surrounding the rising costs of "Civil Liability" insurance premiums in their industry. They are demanding that the National Assembly adopt a draft resolution to cap the increases and establish regulatory measures until permanent legislative changes are implemented.

The protest began with two separate motorcades departing at 8:30 a.m. The first group gathered on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. near the 7th kilometer marker, heading toward the city center, while the second group convened on Tsaritsa Yoanna Blvd. at the intersection with Louis Pasteur Blvd., also moving toward the center. At 10:00 a.m., both motorcades will proceed along designated routes toward Knyaz Alexander I Square, where vehicles will be parked.

A pedestrian procession will follow at 11:15 a.m., uniting participants from both motorcades. The route will take them from Knyaz Alexander I Square along Knyaz Alexander I Street, turning onto Alabin Street and reaching Graf Ignatiev Street, where a rally will be held. Protest organizers ensured the procession would not block public transport or other vehicles. After the rally, participants will to Knyaz Alexander I Square to conclude the protest, scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m.

The Sofia Municipality has warned that traffic in the city center will be significantly disrupted throughout the day. Authorities, including the Traffic Police Department, are prepared to impose temporary traffic restrictions as necessary to manage the situation.

Taxi drivers are calling attention to what they view as a pressing issue for the industry, with many expressing concerns over the lack of action to address the sharp rise in insurance costs. The event has sparked broader discussions about whether the "Civil Liability" system constitutes a cartel-like structure or merely requires stricter regulation.

Sources: