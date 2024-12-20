Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Insurance Costs, Disrupt Traffic in Sofia

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Insurance Costs, Disrupt Traffic in Sofia Photo: Stella Ivanova

Today, taxi drivers in Bulgaria are staging a protest over unresolved issues surrounding the rising costs of "Civil Liability" insurance premiums in their industry. They are demanding that the National Assembly adopt a draft resolution to cap the increases and establish regulatory measures until permanent legislative changes are implemented.

The protest began with two separate motorcades departing at 8:30 a.m. The first group gathered on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. near the 7th kilometer marker, heading toward the city center, while the second group convened on Tsaritsa Yoanna Blvd. at the intersection with Louis Pasteur Blvd., also moving toward the center. At 10:00 a.m., both motorcades will proceed along designated routes toward Knyaz Alexander I Square, where vehicles will be parked.

A pedestrian procession will follow at 11:15 a.m., uniting participants from both motorcades. The route will take them from Knyaz Alexander I Square along Knyaz Alexander I Street, turning onto Alabin Street and reaching Graf Ignatiev Street, where a rally will be held. Protest organizers ensured the procession would not block public transport or other vehicles. After the rally, participants will to Knyaz Alexander I Square to conclude the protest, scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m.

The Sofia Municipality has warned that traffic in the city center will be significantly disrupted throughout the day. Authorities, including the Traffic Police Department, are prepared to impose temporary traffic restrictions as necessary to manage the situation.

Taxi drivers are calling attention to what they view as a pressing issue for the industry, with many expressing concerns over the lack of action to address the sharp rise in insurance costs. The event has sparked broader discussions about whether the "Civil Liability" system constitutes a cartel-like structure or merely requires stricter regulation.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, taxi, protest

Related Articles:

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Disrupts 26 Bus Routes, Traffic Resumes

Bus traffic on 26 public transport lines in Sofia, disrupted earlier today due to a protest, has been restored

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 08:40

Sofia Faces Transport Turmoil as Night Routes Are Axed and Workers Strike

Sofia's public transport system faces significant changes as a commission voted to close certain night bus routes

Society | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:36

Two Bulgarian Managers Face Charges Over Misuse of EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad

World » EU | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Passenger Train Hits Car Near Verila, Disrupting Traffic and Injuring Driver

An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:04

Robbie Williams to Perform in Sofia as Part of 2025 Tour

Robbie Williams, the British pop icon, is set to perform in Sofia on September 28, 2025

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun

Starting from December 17 and running through December 25, Sofia Municipality is operating a festive retro Christmas tram

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

One Dead, One Injured in Avalanche in Pirin Mountains

An avalanche in Pirin has tragically resulted in the death of one snowboarder and left another injured

Society » Incidents | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:56

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46

Bulgaria Braces for Holiday Traffic Surge, Authorities Step Up Road Safety Measures

Heavy traffic is expected across Bulgaria on the last working day of the week as thousands of people begin their travels for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 11:24

Ignazhden: Bulgarians Honor St. Ignatius and Mark the Start of Christmas Festivities

On December 20, Christians in Bulgaria honor Ignazhden, also known as the day of St. Ignatius the God-Bearer.

Society » Culture | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:15

Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Stara Zagora Enters Fourth Day

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay from the Stara Zagora village of Konare entered its fourth day

Society » Incidents | December 20, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Disrupts 26 Bus Routes, Traffic Resumes

Bus traffic on 26 public transport lines in Sofia, disrupted earlier today due to a protest, has been restored

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 08:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria