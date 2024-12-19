Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Stara Zagora Enters Fourth Day

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay from the Stara Zagora village of Konare entered its fourth day, with no trace of the missing boy. Nikolay, who has Down syndrome, disappeared under circumstances that remain unclear. Authorities are pursuing all possible leads in an effort to locate him.

Yesterday, Nikolay’s parents underwent a polygraph test as part of the investigation. The lie detector test, which lasted over two hours, revealed no connection between the boy's mother and stepfather and his disappearance. Their home in Stara Zagora was also inspected by police to rule out any involvement.

The search efforts have been expanded, with gendarmerie teams equipped with specialized tools and a diving unit scouring nearby reservoirs. Volunteers have joined the search for another day, assisting authorities in combing wells, shafts, and hard-to-reach areas where the child might have sought shelter. Despite numerous signals reported to emergency line 112, none have yielded credible information.

Inspector Rosen Koev, Head of the Criminal Police Sector at the Kazanlak Regional Police Department, shared updates on the investigation. He explained that the police are now including a new angle in their work, focusing on individuals with prior convictions for sexual offenses. These individuals will be checked thoroughly, including investigations of their homes and verification of their alibis.

The search perimeter has been widened to cover more areas surrounding the village. Inspector Koev emphasized that the circumstances of Nikolay's disappearance remain a mystery, but efforts to resolve the case and locate the boy are ongoing. The community continues to assist in the search, with authorities determined to explore every possible lead.

Sources: