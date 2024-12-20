Public Transport Strike in Sofia Disrupts 26 Bus Routes, Traffic Resumes

Bus traffic on 26 public transport lines in Sofia, disrupted earlier today due to a protest, has been restored. The affected lines included 102, 83, 11, 54, 42, 64, 111, x9, x10, 63, 84, 77, 304, 260, 108, 802, 805, 803, 56, 44, 47, 49, 59, 61, 66, and 107. Vehicles stopped operating early in the morning when they were blocked in the "Zemlyane" garage.

The disruption occurred as drivers and employees staged a union protest beginning at 5 am, citing unsuccessful efforts to establish a new Collective Labor Agreement after the previous one expired on Tuesday. Protesters from the Federation of Transport Unions at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as a lack of willingness for constructive dialogue with Sofia’s public transport management.

In contrast, the Union of Transport Unions in Bulgaria accused the CITUB-affiliated union of hindering discussions by refusing to participate in negotiations for a new agreement. Despite the strike, the Sofia Municipality emphasized that it has fulfilled its obligations to the sector, including a 15% salary increase, the introduction of a bonus system, and the allocation of 70 million leva from the state to subsidize free travel cards. A program for replacing the public transport rolling stock has also been implemented.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev invited the protesters to a meeting, hoping to facilitate dialogue and resolve the issues. The protest, which was initially expected to last until 2 pm, caused significant inconvenience for passengers who were forced to seek alternative means of transportation during the morning hours.

The Sofia Municipality appealed for public understanding, noting that restoring regular bus schedules requires time. Public transport management reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring employees receive their salaries and holiday bonuses, while urging both unions to engage in constructive negotiations to resolve their differences and avoid further disruptions.

