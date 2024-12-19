NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo

Bulgaria: NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte @BNT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is currently in Bulgaria, visiting the Novo Selo training ground to observe the activities of the Multinational Battle Group, hosted by Bulgaria with Italy as the framework nation. During his visit, Rutte praised the professionalism and commitment of the soldiers serving in the group, which includes personnel from countries such as Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, and Greece. "This is the strength of NATO — we work together, all these nations," Rutte stated, expressing admiration for the soldiers' dedication to protecting not just Bulgaria, but the entire alliance. He thanked the servicemen for their service, especially those away from their families during the holiday season.

The acting Bulgarian Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, highlighted the importance of collective defense for Bulgaria, acknowledging that the country cannot defend its territory alone. He stressed the need for modern, well-equipped forces to ensure Bulgaria's contribution to NATO's defense capabilities. Zapryanov emphasized that the modernization of the Armed Forces is essential and must continue to receive support from both the Bulgarian government and the National Assembly.

In addition to meeting with Bulgarian officials, Rutte held a phone conversation with President Rumen Radev, during which they discussed the complex security environment in Eastern Europe. They also focused on the necessity of strengthening defense capabilities within NATO member states, with particular attention to the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. President Radev underscored Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing its military and called for greater efforts to build the NATO oil pipeline in Eastern Europe to improve regional energy security.

Rutte also congratulated Bulgaria for its defense budget, noting that the country meets the NATO target of spending at least 2% of its GDP on defense. He urged other NATO members to follow Bulgaria's example and increase their defense expenditures to ensure the alliance's strength and security. Furthermore, Rutte acknowledged Bulgaria's significant military assistance to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia and praised the country's broader contributions to NATO's collective defense.

Mark Rutte concluded by reaffirming the value of NATO's collective strength, emphasizing that the alliance's unity is its greatest asset in addressing the geopolitical challenges facing its member states.

