Sofia Faces Transport Turmoil as Night Routes Are Axed and Workers Strike

Society | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Sofia Faces Transport Turmoil as Night Routes Are Axed and Workers Strike Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia's public transport system faces significant changes as a commission voted to close certain night bus routes. The decision will see night lines H3 and H4 being completely discontinued, while H1 and H2 will only operate on Fridays and Saturdays. The decision was met with criticism from Gergin Borisov, a councilor from "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) who highlighted that the number of passengers using night transport has doubled in the past year. He pointed out that cutting services, especially given the shortage of drivers, would not improve the situation. Borisov also criticized the comments made by Vanya Grigorova, Carlos Contrera, and others from GERB, who supported the closure, arguing that those without access to a car after 11 p.m. would suffer.


@trinmo.org - Транспорт, инфраструктура и мобилност/Facebook

The decision impacts several areas in Sofia, leaving parts of the city without night transport. Residents of Ovcha Kupel, Krasna Polyana, Poduyane, Levski, Druzhba 1, Druzhba 2, Gotse Delchev, Borovo, and Hipodruma will be especially affected. Areas like Lyulin, Obelya, Nadezhda, and Mladost will only see night transport on weekends. The decision was adopted by the municipal council’s transport committee, with support from several political parties, including GERB, BSP, VMRO, TISP, and Blue Sofia.

Meanwhile, protests within Sofia’s transport sector are planned, as workers are unhappy with the lack of a valid Collective Labor Agreement. Employees of the capital’s transport company will protest tomorrow, beginning at 5 a.m. at the "Zemlyane" bus garage. This protest will halt bus movements on 26 different lines, including popular routes like 102, 83, 11, and 54. The Federation of Transport Unions, which organized the protest, states that negotiations for a new labor agreement have been unsuccessful since December 17. As a result, workers fear that their additional benefits may be jeopardized. The union also expressed concern over the shortage of staff in the sector, which is being exacerbated by the lack of a new labor agreement.

In response to the protests, Vanya Grigorova, a municipal councilor from "BSP for Bulgaria," argued that there was no valid reason for the strike. She called on both unions and employers to engage in dialogue to improve conditions for workers and enhance the city’s public transport services. However, other figures, like Ekaterina Yordanova from GERB, criticized the Federation of Transport Unions for organizing the protest, stating that the situation could have been avoided if negotiations had been handled more efficiently.

The protests come at a time when the capital’s transport system is already facing operational disruptions.

Sources:

  • Spasi Sofia
  • Novini.bg
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, transport, night, protest

Related Articles:

Two Bulgarian Managers Face Charges Over Misuse of EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad

World » EU | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Belgrade to Introduce Free Public Transport Starting January 1

Belgrade will make public transport free starting from January 1, 2024, a move that will make the Serbian capital the largest European city with this initiative

World » Southeast Europe | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:40

Passenger Train Hits Car Near Verila, Disrupting Traffic and Injuring Driver

An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:04

Robbie Williams to Perform in Sofia as Part of 2025 Tour

Robbie Williams, the British pop icon, is set to perform in Sofia on September 28, 2025

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun

Starting from December 17 and running through December 25, Sofia Municipality is operating a festive retro Christmas tram

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Nationwide Protest Over Insurance Costs

Taxi drivers are preparing to stage another protest due to the unresolved issue of rising "Third Party Liability" insurance policy costs

Society | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 20

The weather on December 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:01

Bulgaria Faces Nursing Shortage as Over 10% of Nurses Have Left in the Past Decade

Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in its nursing workforce, with over 10% of nurses lost in the past decade

Society » Health | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 13:35

European Commission Identifies Critical Obstacles to Bulgaria’s Growth and Competitiveness

A new report from the European Commission highlights several critical challenges for Bulgaria

Society | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:58

One-Third of European Countries Have No National Plan for Patient Safety, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the connection between healthcare quality and overall health outcomes in its 53 Member States

Society » Health | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Sandanski Hospital Faces Crisis as 29 Doctors Submit Resignations

A total of 29 doctors from the "Southwest Hospital" in Sandanski have submitted their resignations to the facility's manager

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria