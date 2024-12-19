Bulgaria's President Stressed Importance of Military Modernization Amid Rising Security Threats

During a ceremony at the Presidency, President Rumen Radev, who also serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, emphasized the importance of modernizing Bulgaria's military to keep pace with the evolving security challenges. He expressed his expectation that the National Assembly and government would support the Bulgarian Armed Forces to ensure the continuation of vital modernization efforts without interruption. This statement came as the president honored six Bulgarian servicemen, promoting them to senior officer ranks.

Among the key changes, Brigadier General Stanimir Hristov was appointed Commander of the Joint Forces Command, having been relieved of his position as Chief of Staff of the Land Forces. Hristov was awarded the rank of Major General. Colonel Hristo Hristov was named Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Command and promoted to Brigadier General. Meanwhile, Major General Yavor Mateev was appointed as the military representative of the Chief of Defense in the NATO Military Committee and the European Union Military Committee, and awarded the rank of Lieutenant General. Colonel Bozhidar Boykov took over as Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, receiving the rank of Brigadier General. Fleet Admiral Georgi Penev was promoted to Rear Admiral.

The President also dismissed Major General Krassimir Kanev from his role as Commander of the Joint Forces Command and appointed him Deputy Chief of Defense, with the rank of Lieutenant General. These promotions were presented as a reflection of the officers' long-standing service, professionalism, and their significant contributions to the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

President Radev addressed the current state of global security, noting the increasingly complex international relations and the rising spectrum of risks that threaten both national and collective security. He highlighted the need for the Bulgarian military to adapt its strategies and doctrines in response to the use of new technologies and modern military tactics. This includes improving command, planning, and training systems while enhancing cooperation with international allies.

In his remarks, Major General Krassimir Kanev, on behalf of the six honored servicemen, thanked the President and acknowledged the growing role of military forces in modern conflicts. He emphasized that the changing nature of warfare demands continuous efforts to strengthen Bulgaria’s defense capabilities. The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)