Bulgarian PM Delays Signing Ukraine Agreement, Awaits Parliamentary Approval

Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has refrained from signing the cooperation agreement with Ukraine, citing the need for a decision from the National Assembly. Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Glavchev explained that the agreement, which has a 10-year duration, requires parliamentary direction before being finalized. He emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had shown full understanding of Bulgaria's position and expressed willingness to sign once Bulgaria is prepared.

Glavchev assured that there would be no diplomatic scandal arising from the delay, noting that Zelensky had remarked, "When you are ready, I am available." The caretaker prime minister also expressed hope for the formation of a regular government that could address the matter decisively. He dismissed concerns that the issue might influence whether a regular cabinet is formed, calling for a focus on broader governance priorities.

Earlier, Glavchev confirmed that he would sign the agreement if the National Assembly authorized it during his caretaker mandate. However, he highlighted the limitations imposed by the Constitutional Court, which restricts caretaker governments to actions within their temporary mandate. The agreement's decade-long term, he said, exceeds the scope of such a mandate, requiring parliamentary input.

The controversy around the agreement has sparked sharp debates in the National Assembly. Speaker Natalia Kiselova declined to include the matter in the plenary agenda, citing the responsibility of the Council of Ministers to decide. This decision followed a request from the “DPS - New Beginning” party to allow a vote granting Glavchev the mandate to sign. Party leader Delyan Peevski criticized Kiselova’s refusal, accusing her of aligning with pro-Moscow interests. He argued that approving the agreement was a matter of affirming Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic path and urged all political forces to demonstrate their commitment.

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, expressed skepticism about caretaker governments signing long-term agreements, though he acknowledged that his party would have supported such a contract six months ago. Meanwhile, Nikolai Denkov from WCC-DB warned that postponing the signing could lead to a diplomatic scandal, albeit a minor one.

Tensions rose further during a presidential council convened to address the issue. Kiselova reiterated her stance, maintaining that the matter falls under the government’s purview. Peevski accused her of attempting to evade accountability and vowed to push for a vote after the parliamentary recess, declaring that all parties must make their positions clear.

Despite the political turmoil, Glavchev remained optimistic about resolving the issue. He reiterated his readiness to sign the agreement alongside President Zelensky if parliament provided the necessary authorization. For now, the agreement remains pending, awaiting a clear mandate from Bulgaria’s legislative body.

