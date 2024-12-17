Putin’s Vision for Ukraine: Regime Change, Territorial Concessions, and Missile Supremacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed unwavering resolve for a Russian victory in Ukraine, insisting on peace terms dictated by Moscow while issuing a stark warning to the West about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles. He emphasized that his administration has enough "allies" to replace what he calls the "neo-Nazi regime" in Kyiv and reiterated that any peace agreement would need to reflect the "realities on the ground" as well as the framework of the so-called "Istanbul Agreements."

Putin criticized the Ukrainian leadership for its treatment of the church, calling them "godless and rootless" individuals more interested in leisure than faith. He accused Ukraine of attacking religious institutions, which, according to him, will have serious repercussions. Throughout his remarks, he exuded confidence, brushing off concerns about Russia's internal issues by quoting Mark Twain’s words, "The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated."

The Russian president extolled the capabilities of the Oreshnik missiles, asserting their superiority against Western defense systems. He declared that these missiles, with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers, are virtually impossible to intercept, even by systems stationed in Poland. To prove their effectiveness, Putin proposed a high-tech "duel" with the West, suggesting a target in Kyiv where Western air defense systems could concentrate their efforts. “We will strike there with Oreshnik and see what happens,” he said, offering a public test of Russia's advanced missile technology.

The Oreshnik missile system, described as a modern weapon derived from earlier Russian designs, was reportedly first used on November 21 against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Putin justified its deployment as a response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory. The weapon has since become a symbol of Russia’s escalating threats toward Ukraine and its allies.

In his statements, Putin also mentioned his willingness to meet with Donald Trump, noting that he had not spoken with the former and newly elected U.S. president for over four years. He expressed readiness to engage in discussions with Trump "at any time," should the opportunity arise. Trump, who recently announced his intention to negotiate with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the conflict, has called for an end to the "carnage" in Ukraine.

Despite repeated claims of readiness for peace talks, Putin’s conditions remain steep. Russia demands that Ukraine relinquish claims to the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, in addition to recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. He also insists that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations, demands Kyiv has resisted.

Zelensky, once resolutely opposed to territorial concessions, has shown a more pragmatic stance in recent months due to challenges on the battlefield and concerns about declining Western support. During a visit to Brussels, he urged European nations to remain united with the U.S. in supporting Ukraine, particularly as uncertainty looms over the potential shift in American foreign policy under Trump’s presidency.

