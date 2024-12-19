Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Change in Stance on North Macedonia's EU Accession

NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is currently in Bulgaria, visiting the Novo Selo training ground to observe the activities of the Multinational Battle Group
Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, held a conversation yesterday with North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, during the EU-Western Balkans meeting in Brussels. Glavchev emphasized the importance of reducing harsh rhetoric and promoting respectful dialogue between the two countries. He told Mickoski, "Let's tone down the harshness of the speech a little, and with you... hate speech should not be applicable and we should start with it first."
Despite the call for improved relations, Glavchev reiterated that Bulgaria’s position remains unchanged. He emphasized that Bulgaria expects North Macedonia to include Bulgarians as a state-forming nation in the preamble of its constitution. Until this commitment is fulfilled, Bulgaria will maintain its veto on North Macedonia’s progress. Glavchev further stressed that the key to future cooperation lies in adopting better European manners and ensuring that the tone of communication is appropriate between a member state and a candidate country.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of the political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC), has been summoned as a defendant in the case surrounding the arrest of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdelina Arnaudova
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is currently in Bulgaria, visiting the Novo Selo training ground to observe the activities of the Multinational Battle Group
During a ceremony at the Presidency, President Rumen Radev, who also serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, emphasized the importance of modernizing Bulgaria's military to keep pace with the evolving security challenges
Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has refrained from signing the cooperation agreement with Ukraine, citing the need for a decision from the National Assembly
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has stated that he does not support the signing of a security cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine
The search for 13-year-old Nikolay Iliev from the village of Konare, in Gurkovo municipality, has entered its third day, with no trace of the boy yet.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023