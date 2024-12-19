Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Change in Stance on North Macedonia's EU Accession

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, held a conversation yesterday with North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, during the EU-Western Balkans meeting in Brussels. Glavchev emphasized the importance of reducing harsh rhetoric and promoting respectful dialogue between the two countries. He told Mickoski, "Let's tone down the harshness of the speech a little, and with you... hate speech should not be applicable and we should start with it first."

Despite the call for improved relations, Glavchev reiterated that Bulgaria’s position remains unchanged. He emphasized that Bulgaria expects North Macedonia to include Bulgarians as a state-forming nation in the preamble of its constitution. Until this commitment is fulfilled, Bulgaria will maintain its veto on North Macedonia’s progress. Glavchev further stressed that the key to future cooperation lies in adopting better European manners and ensuring that the tone of communication is appropriate between a member state and a candidate country.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio