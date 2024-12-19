Israel Delivers Economic Blow to Houthis with Precision Strikes on Key Ports

World | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:17
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed details of overnight airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, conducted on Thursday morning. These strikes were part of a larger operation aimed at crippling the Houthi militia's maritime infrastructure and were described by the IDF as an "economic blow" to the group. The operation targeted three key ports—Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and al-Salif—using dozens of fighter jets that flew over 1,700 kilometers to carry out the attack.

The strikes destroyed eight tugboats, which are essential for guiding ships into port, and extended to fuel and oil tankers, as well as a power plant in Sana’a, the Houthi-controlled capital. The operation was planned weeks in advance and was not a direct response to the recent missile launches aimed at Israel, which were intercepted by Israel's Arrow defense system. No casualties were reported from the missile intercepts, although debris from a missile did damage a schoolyard in Ramat Gan.

The IDF emphasized that the attacks were not retaliation for the missile threat, which followed the launch of airstrikes. Since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, the Houthis have been increasingly active, firing over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel, most of which were intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace. Israel had previously targeted Houthi-controlled ports in July and September, further complicating the group's ability to operate in the Red Sea.

The IDF's spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stressed that Israel would not hesitate to act against any Houthi threat to its security. Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a warning to Houthi leaders, saying, "Whoever raises a hand against the State of Israel, his hand will be cut off." This follows a recent escalation by the Houthis, who in early December declared their intention to target any Israel-bound ships passing through the Red Sea, regardless of ownership. They have harassed or attacked around 100 ships and are holding the crew (some of which are Bulgarian citizens) of the hijacked MV Galaxy Leader hostage since November.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have become a growing threat in the region, using their positions along the Yemeni coast to challenge shipping routes in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical passage for global oil shipments between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal.

