Zelensky Rejects Putin's Proposal to Downsize Ukraine's Military, North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion to reduce the size of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Speaking at a press meeting in Brussels on December 18, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will not agree to any reduction, even if the country receives an invitation to join NATO. He explained that without security guarantees, it is impossible for Ukraine to downsize its military. Zelensky reiterated that the best guarantee for Ukraine’s security would be NATO membership, and the country is actively pursuing this goal. However, he also mentioned that Ukraine is exploring alternative forms of security guarantees, such as sanctions and financial assistance, but stressed that none of these would be sufficient to ensure that Russia would not resume hostilities.

Zelensky argued that the best security for Ukraine lies in maintaining a strong and large military, one of the largest in Europe, which would provide the country with the necessary defense capabilities. He emphasized that as long as Ukraine is not part of NATO, it will remain vulnerable, which is why it cannot afford to reduce its army. Ukraine is also focused on ensuring a robust economy to support its defense efforts, and Zelensky noted that plans are in place to address the country’s budget deficit during the war in 2025.

In addition to his statements on Ukraine's defense strategy, Zelensky provided updates on recent discussions regarding the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. While the idea has gained traction, Zelensky noted that no decisions had been made, though some partners have responded positively to the concept. He also confirmed that Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's future special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Ukraine before the inauguration of the new US president.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported a surge in Russian offensives, with Russian troops intensifying their attacks across multiple frontlines. Despite the heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces have managed to repel these offensives and prevent Russian troops from breaking through. Syrskyi relayed this information during a phone call with UK Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The UK reaffirmed its strong support for Ukraine, with plans to expand military aid in 2025, including weaponry, equipment, and advanced technology.

On the ground, Ukrainian forces have continued their efforts to target Russian infrastructure, including the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, which supplies fuel to the Russian army. The Ukrainian Navy and Security Service carried out the strike in the night of December 18-19, causing a fire at the refinery. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the attack, stating that such actions are part of efforts to undermine Russia's military and economic capacity and force an end to its aggression against Ukraine.

In related developments, Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson expressed openness to the idea of joining a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. In an interview on December 18, Jonson stated that while no formal decision had been made, Sweden would not rule out participating in such a mission if it were deployed to monitor a potential ceasefire. Sweden is already involved in Ukraine through its defense procurement agency, which collaborates on military equipment purchases, and has also considered the possibility of conducting military exercises on Ukrainian soil.

Finally, South Korean intelligence reports have revealed that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties. MP Lee Seong-kweun cited data indicating that around 100 North Korean soldiers have been killed and about 1,000 wounded in the fighting in Kursk Oblast. This information, disclosed following a closed-door briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service, highlights the difficulties North Korean troops have faced in adapting to the combat environment, particularly in drone warfare and unfamiliar open terrain. Previously, there had been reports of hundreds of North Korean casualties, including images shared by the Ukrainian military of the dead and wounded in Kursk.

Sources: