Two-Faced: Bulgaria's Borissov Opposes Long-Term Ukraine Agreement, Cites Global Push for Peace

Politics | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:18
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has stated that he does not support the signing of a security cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine. His stance marks a notable shift for the party, which has previously backed initiatives in support of Ukraine. This decision comes as caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced he would not sign the agreement without parliamentary backing. GERB, the largest parliamentary group, has now firmly opposed the idea.

Speaking in parliament, Borissov explained that his position would have been different six months ago. He emphasized that current circumstances, including discussions of peace initiatives by Europe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, have changed the context. Borissov likened signing such an agreement now to "opening a factory on September 9th," implying poor timing.

The agreement in question outlines a 10-year commitment from Bulgaria to provide political, economic, and social support to Ukrainian refugees residing in Bulgaria, along with military training and ongoing assistance. Borissov stressed that decisions of such magnitude should be made by a regular government rather than a caretaker administration. He has consistently opposed long-term contracts under interim governments, citing previous instances, such as agreements with Turkey’s "BOTAS," as problematic.

Borissov also commented on the broader financial challenges facing Bulgaria, revealing that he had spoken with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova. He requested a detailed report on the country’s financial state and its implications for the 2025 budget. He criticized the current budget framework and reiterated that GERB would not support any aspect of it without a thorough analysis to clarify the country’s economic realities.

On the topic of government formation, Borissov mentioned ongoing negotiations with Democratic Bulgaria, BSP, and TISP. He expressed optimism about reaching a consensus but declined to provide specifics, stating that discussions remained focused on expert-level issues. He reiterated his readiness to serve as prime minister but emphasized that he would not allow his candidacy to disrupt the negotiations.

Borissov praised MEP Radan Kanev’s involvement in discussions, calling it a sign of commitment to addressing Bulgaria’s pressing challenges. However, he remained critical of signing agreements or implementing major decisions without the establishment of a regular government.

Returning to Ukraine, Borissov underlined Bulgaria’s significant contributions to Ukraine in the past but argued that a regular government should make future commitments. He reiterated that the agreement could be signed by the Council of Ministers without parliamentary ratification, yet he insisted this would only be appropriate once a stable government was in place. Borissov’s remarks reflect the evolving geopolitical situation and his belief that Bulgaria’s actions should align with broader peace efforts.

