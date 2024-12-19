Drone Strikes Reported in Russia’s Rostov Oblast as Ukraine Receives New Military and Financial Support

On the night of December 18-19, Russia's Rostov Oblast reportedly came under attack from drones, with seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly intercepted by Russian air defense systems. Yury Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, claimed that six drones were destroyed over Taganrog, and one in Bataysk. Shortly after, reports on Russian social media indicated a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, suspected to be linked to the UAV attack. Slyusar later confirmed that a fire had indeed broken out at the refinery as a result of the drone incident.

Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under US President-elect Donald Trump, stated that both Kyiv and Moscow appear ready to engage in peace talks. He described the situation as a "cage fight" where both sides are exhausted and seeking a way to end the conflict. Kellogg suggested that Trump could mediate the talks, fulfilling a promise made during the election campaign. Highlighting the heavy losses on both sides—estimated at 350,000 to 400,000 Russian soldiers and 150,000 Ukrainians—he called for a step back to begin negotiations. He noted that despite ongoing violence, such as the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the focus should remain on reaching a diplomatic resolution.

In a related development, the United Kingdom announced a £225 million (approximately $286 million) military aid package for Ukraine. The assistance includes funding for naval forces, air defense systems, counter-drone technologies, and maintenance of previously delivered military equipment. Among the allocated amounts, £92 million will bolster Ukraine’s naval capabilities, and £39 million will go toward electronic warfare systems. The UK also pledged further military training for Ukrainian forces. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression during a conversation with President-elect Trump.

Additionally, the World Bank approved a $2.05 billion loan to Ukraine, with part of the funding sourced from frozen Russian assets. This marks the first time such proceeds have been utilized for Ukraine’s financial support. Of the total, $1.05 billion will be disbursed through the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund, and $1 billion is a grant under the FORTIS Ukraine FIF program. These funds are intended to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability and promote structural reforms, including renewable energy development, increased lending to agriculture, and enhanced competition in the railway sector. The initiative follows the United States’ earlier decision to contribute $20 billion to the World Bank’s Ukraine-focused fund, part of a broader G7 plan to provide €50 billion in support.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine’s allies emphasize the importance of both military and economic assistance, aiming to support Ukraine's stability while also creating conditions for potential negotiations with Russia.

