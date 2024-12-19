EU Calls for Progress in Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute at Brussels Summit

NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is currently in Bulgaria, visiting the Novo Selo training ground to observe the activities of the Multinational Battle Group
The President of the European Council, António Costa, expressed his personal commitment to addressing bilateral issues between countries as part of the EU enlargement process. Speaking after the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, Costa emphasized that the evaluation of progress toward EU accession should be based solely on a country's own merits, not hindered by bilateral disputes. He stated that resolving such issues is crucial for treating enlargement as a significant geopolitical investment.
Although Costa did not specify particular conflicts, one prominent issue is the ongoing dispute between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. Bulgaria has been blocking North Macedonia’s EU negotiations, preventing the Council of the EU from holding its second intergovernmental conference with the country. A key demand from Bulgaria is the inclusion of Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in North Macedonia’s constitution, which remains a contentious matter.
This bilateral conflict is reflected in the Brussels Declaration, adopted at the summit by EU and Western Balkan leaders. The declaration underscores the importance of reconciliation, regional cooperation, and good neighborly relations as fundamental principles of the European Union. It highlights the necessity of implementing international agreements in good faith, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourhood, and Cooperation with Bulgaria.
While the declaration does not explicitly reference North Macedonia or its agreements, the implication is clear. The EU is urging all parties to honor their commitments and seek tangible results in resolving disputes that obstruct accession talks. The situation remains a significant barrier for North Macedonia’s progress toward EU membership, as Bulgaria continues to insist on its conditions being met.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad
The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility
Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023
According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership
The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023