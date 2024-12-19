EU Calls for Progress in Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute at Brussels Summit

The President of the European Council, António Costa, expressed his personal commitment to addressing bilateral issues between countries as part of the EU enlargement process. Speaking after the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, Costa emphasized that the evaluation of progress toward EU accession should be based solely on a country's own merits, not hindered by bilateral disputes. He stated that resolving such issues is crucial for treating enlargement as a significant geopolitical investment.

Although Costa did not specify particular conflicts, one prominent issue is the ongoing dispute between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. Bulgaria has been blocking North Macedonia’s EU negotiations, preventing the Council of the EU from holding its second intergovernmental conference with the country. A key demand from Bulgaria is the inclusion of Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in North Macedonia’s constitution, which remains a contentious matter.

This bilateral conflict is reflected in the Brussels Declaration, adopted at the summit by EU and Western Balkan leaders. The declaration underscores the importance of reconciliation, regional cooperation, and good neighborly relations as fundamental principles of the European Union. It highlights the necessity of implementing international agreements in good faith, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourhood, and Cooperation with Bulgaria.

While the declaration does not explicitly reference North Macedonia or its agreements, the implication is clear. The EU is urging all parties to honor their commitments and seek tangible results in resolving disputes that obstruct accession talks. The situation remains a significant barrier for North Macedonia’s progress toward EU membership, as Bulgaria continues to insist on its conditions being met.