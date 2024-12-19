Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay Enters Third Day Without Results

Politics | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay Enters Third Day Without Results

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay Iliev from the village of Konare, in Gurkovo municipality, has entered its third day, with no trace of the boy yet. Nikolay, who has Down Syndrome, went missing on Tuesday afternoon and was last seen in front of his home. The boy is described as hyperactive but capable of making contact. Despite extensive efforts, including the use of thermal cameras, search dogs, and drones, rescuers have yet to find him.

Volunteers from across Bulgaria have joined the operation, gathering in the village early in the morning to organize and expand the search area. Yesterday, the perimeter was widened, and rescue teams from Pernik, Pazardzhik, and Rudozem arrived to assist. Search efforts have continued late into the night, with drones equipped with thermal imaging operating until five in the morning, but no leads have been discovered so far.

Search dogs initially picked up a trail, but it was lost shortly afterward, leaving rescuers to continue combing the area. Authorities are systematically inspecting all buildings in and around the village, as well as the surrounding mountainous terrain. Meanwhile, forensics teams are investigating multiple possibilities, questioning locals, relatives, and friends to gather more information.

Citizens from various parts of the country have reported potential sightings of the boy, but none have led to Nikolay. A special alert was issued by the Bulgarian National Crime Agency, reaching Facebook users within a 200-kilometer radius through the "Amber Alert - Missing Child" system. Despite these efforts, no concrete clues have emerged.

The boy's parents are increasingly desperate as time passes without any progress. The mayor of Gurkovo municipality, Kancho Papazov, stated that the entire area around Konare would be searched again, including the nearby mountain. Rescuers remain determined to continue their efforts, though hope is dwindling as the search stretches into another day.

